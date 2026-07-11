Beyond the numbers: Decoding 5 key realities shaping the World’s most populous nation on World Population Day

World Population Day 2026: While the nations across the globe celebrates 'World Population Day', let's decode the 5 key realities shaping the World's most populous nation.

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Beyond the numbers: Decoding 5 key realities shaping the World's most populous nation on World Population Day(Photo Credit: https://www.magnific.com/)

World Population Day 2026: World Population Day is celebrated every year on July 11. The theme for this year is “Realizing the hopes and aspirations of young people – today and for the future.” UN Secretary-General António Guterres said, “Across the globe, young people are stepping up – as leaders, innovators, activists and more – to tackle shared challenges. We must match their determination with greater investments in education, sexual and reproductive health, decent work and real participation in decision-making.”

Speaking of India, the Indian Census is the largest single source of many statistical information on various characteristics of the people of India. With a history of more than 150 years, this reliable, time-tested exercise is bringing in a real insight into population data every 10 years. India has a long and rich tradition of conducting censuses. The earliest references of conducting census in the country can be found in Kautilya’s ‘Arthashastra’ (321-296 BC) and later in the writings of Abdul Fazl’s in ‘Ain-e-Akbari’ during the days of Emperor Akbar.

India’s first Census

The first modern population census in India was conducted between 1865 and 1872, though it didn’t happen simultaneously across all regions. India conducted its first coordinated census in 1881. Census 2027 will be the 16th in the series of Indian census and 8th since independence. This will be the largest census exercise in the world and marks a major step forward with digital integration, strengthened data security, and streamlining processes, reinforcing evidence-based policymaking. Keeping the Census topic aside for a few minutes, have you ever wondered which top 5 countries are the most populous in the world?

Speaking about the population, India remains at the top position, surpassing China, with an estimated population of around 1.47 billion people in 2026. Based on the Worldometer’s elaboration of the latest United Nations data, the current population of India at the time of writing(July 11, 10:45 AM) is 1,477,259,770. The nation contributes nearly 17.79 per cent of the global population and has a relatively young population with a median age of around 29.2 years. Despite being the world’s most populous country, India is also known to be the seventh-largest country in the world. India has the largest youth population in the world, with nearly 65% of its population below the age of 35.

Is China’s population declining?

Next to India, China secures the second position in the list of the world’s most populous countries. Its estimated population is nearly 1.41 billion people. China was once regarded as the world’s most populous nation. However, the nation is facing slower growth due to declining birth rates and an ageing population. The nation’s median age is around 40.6 years. Its fertility rate is 1.03.

60 per cent of the global youth population is concentrated in just 10 countries; Is India on the list?

Talking about population, one of the underlying topics that is often missed out during discussion is the youth population. According to the United Nations report titled “World Population Highlights 2026: Youth report, ” nearly 60 per cent of the global youth population is concentrated in just 10 countries: 5 LLMICs – Bangladesh, Ethiopia, India, Nigeria and Pakistan – and 5 HUMICs – Brazil, China, Indonesia, Mexico and the United States of America.

The report reads, “In 22 of these countries, the population aged 15 to 24 is expected to increase by at least 50 per cent, with the most rapid expansion anticipated in Angola, Central African Republic, Chad, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Niger and Somalia (map I.1). By contrast, three quarters of HUMICs are projected to see declines in the size of their youth populations, with 51 countries likely to experience reductions of 25 per cent or more by 2050. Among the countries with the largest relative decreases are Albania, China, Greece, Jamaica and the Republic of Korea.”



According to the United Nations report titled “World Population Highlights 2026: Youth report, ” the age at which young people initiate sexual activity is a key factor in anticipating their risk of pregnancy and identifying their need for sexual and reproductive health services, including access to family planning. “Coerced and unprotected early sexual activity is also frequently associated with increased risks of acquiring sexually transmitted infections (STIs),55 including HIV. Globally, more than 1 million new STIs occur each day,56 with high levels of incidence among young people (Deng and others, 2025). Adolescent girls and young women are particularly vulnerable due to biological susceptibility, age-disparate relationships, limited access to prevention and treatment services and persistent gender inequality (Elendu and others, 2024). In 2021, women and girls accounted for 63 per cent of all new HIV infections among individuals aged 15 to 24 in sub-Saharan Africa (Murewanhema and others, 2022),” reads the report.

Percentage of young women aged 15–19 and 20–24 who use contraceptive methods and who have unmet need for family planning by income group, 2025

Percentage of young women aged 15–24 who use modern and traditional contraceptive methods and who have unmet need or no need for family planning, among those who wish to avoid pregnancy by income group, 2025

With tariff and war; where does US stand?

Next to India and China, the USA remains the third most populous country. As of writing(July 11), the current population of the US is 349,184,746. In other words, the US has an estimated population of around 349 million this year. The country has a median age of approximately 38.7 years, with a fertility rate of 1.63. US holds an important role in the global economy. However, the recent Iran war with the US led the nation to increase its crude oil prices. According to the Worldometer data, the country holds 4.20% of the world population. With a diverse population supported by immigration and urban growth, US President Donald Trump has remained in international headlines.

Indonesia, the most populous Muslim country

Indonesia is one of the most populous Muslim countries. Its population is estimated to be nearly 288 million. It is the fourth most populous country. Indonesia’s population is equivalent to 3.47% of the total world population. 60.27% of the population is urban. The country’s median age is 30.7 years. India and Indonesia also share cordial relations. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto jointly inaugurated the UNESCO World Heritage Prambanan Temple restoration project, a 1000-year-old Hindu temple in Yogyakarta, on Wednesday, marking a significant milestone in bilateral cultural cooperation. The two sides also witnessed the exchange of multiple bilateral agreements covering key areas such as maritime safety and security, space cooperation, defence, steel supply chain, rare earths, health, agriculture, and science and technology.

Pakistan, fifth most populous country in the world

This year, Pakistan has an estimated population of around 259 million, thus becoming the second most populous Muslim country and the fifth most populous country in the world. The country has one of the youngest populations among the world’s largest nations. The median age in Pakistan is 20.8 years. Pakistan population is equivalent to 3.12% of the total world population.

Is increasing population a boon or a bane?

However, the increasing population can both be a good opportunity and a difficult thing to handle. Population trends play a crucial role in shaping a country’s economic and social future. An increasing population can strengthen the labour force and domestic market. Moreover, it also brings challenges such as job creation, urban congestion, pressure on public services, and environmental stress. At the same time, countries with declining populations may face labour shortages, slower economic growth, and the financial burden of an ageing population. Achieving a balance between population size and sustainable development remains a key policy challenge worldwide. In today’s world, war, conflict, regional tensions, and border issues between two nations have become some of the most common issues. Thus, the population, especially the young population, plays a major role in war.

Population growth can also create a larger talent pool, strengthen domestic markets, and support long-term development when accompanied by investments in education, healthcare, skill development, and infrastructure.**

The overall impact of population growth depends on how effectively a country plans for the future and manages its resources. Policies that promote sustainable development, improve productivity, expand infrastructure, and create economic opportunities can help ensure that population growth supports long-term prosperity. Without adequate planning and investment, however, rising population levels can place additional pressure on economies and public services, making balanced and inclusive development an ongoing priority.