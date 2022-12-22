BF.7 In India: PM Modi To Review COVID-19 Situation At High-Level Meeting Today

The meeting comes a day after Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya reviewed the situation and asked people to follow Covid-appropriate behaviour, including wearing masks in crowded places, and getting vaccinated.

Official said random sample testing will be done at airports for international passengers arriving from China and other countries.

Meanwhile, the government has briefed all states to conduct genome sequencing of samples. Emphasising that the pandemic is not over yet, Centre asked officials to be fully geared up to challenge and step up surveillance.

India Reports 4 B.7 Omicron sub-variant cases

India reported four COVID-19 cases of the B.7 Omicron sub-variant in the past six months — a new variant that has currently caused a rapid surge in China. Out of four, three cases were reported from Gujarat while another one was from Odisha’s Bhubaneswar in the month of July, September, and November. Though, no more cases have been found so far and the infection wasn’t found strong.

“There are currently ten different variants of COVID-19 in the country, with the latest variant being BF.7. At present various variants of Omicron are spreading in the country and the Delta variant can still be seen in the country,” a source told news agency ANI.

India reports 185 Covid cases

India logged 185 new coronavirus infections, while the active cases declined to 3,402, according to the Union health ministry data updated on Thursday.

The total tally of Covid cases was recorded at 4.46 crore (4,46,76,515). The death toll stands at 5,30,681 with one fatality being reported from Delhi in the last 24 hours, the data updated at 8 am stated.