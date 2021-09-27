Kolkata: With the assembly bypoll nearing and the campaigning hitting high in the South Kolkata constituency, a scuffle broke out between the workers of the BJP and the Trinamool Congress in the Mamata Banerjee’s stronghold Bhabanipur.Also Read - Honsla Rakh Trailer Twitter Reactions: Netizens Heap Praises On Shehnaaz Gill, Say 'Dhamaal Kar Diya'

According to reports, BJP national vice president, Dilip Ghosh, was attacked in Bhabanipur by TMC supporters who lunged at the leader and other BJP workers during the campaign.

Senior BJP leader and IT cell head Amit Malviya said that the party's massive outreach in Bhabanipur has unnerved the TMC. He said that attempts are being made to stop leaders from campaigning.

BJP’s massive outreach in Bhabanipur has unnerved the TMC. Attempts being made to stop leaders from campaigning. But how many people will they be able to stop? BJP leaders are spread out in every corner of the constituency. Importantly, public is out in large numbers to support. — Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) September 27, 2021

The BJP had planned an elaborate campaign in the Bhabanipur constituency, where Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is seeking re-election after she lost out to BJP’s Suvendu Adhikari in the West Bengal assembly elections.

Videos that have emerged from BJP’s Bhabanipur campaign show Dilip Ghosh being surrounded by protesters chanting slogans while his security personnel struggle to protect him.

It is to be noted that the Bhabanipur Assembly seat was vacated by the West Bengal Agriculture Minister Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay in May, making way for West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to contest from Bhabanipur seat as a move to continue to hold her post. Bypolls will be held in Bhabanipur on September 30 and results will be declared by October 3.