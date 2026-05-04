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Bhabanipur Assembly Election Result Live: Mamata Banerjee takes early lead, BJPs Suvendu Adhikari trails

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Bhabanipur Assembly Election Result Live: Mamata Banerjee takes early lead, BJP’s Suvendu Adhikari trails

BJP's Suvendu Adhikari on Wednesday shared his own "ground exit poll" for West Bengal, claiming the BJP would win more than 180 seats and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee would lose Bhabanipur by over 20,000 votes. Bhabanipur has eight wards, and Adhikari believes he will lead in seven.

Mamata Banerjee Vs Suvendu Adhikari (AI Image)

West Bengal Assembly Election 2026 Result Live: The high-octane contest in Bhabanipur is the most talked-about Assembly constituency in this year’s West Bengal Assembly elections. Mamata Banerjee is up against her former aide, Suvendu Adhikari, from this seat. It is important to note that the constituency has long been a Trinamool stronghold, but this time it has turned into a prestige battle. In the 2021 Assembly elections, Shovandeb Chattopadhyay won the seat, defeating BJP’s Rudranil Ghosh. He later vacated it, allowing Banerjee to win a bypoll against Priyanka Tibrewal.

ALSO READ: West Bengal Poll of Polls: 6 out of 8 exit polls predict BJP’s historic win under Suvendu Adhikari and Amit Shah

In Nandigram, Suvendu Adhikari is once again in focus. After defeating Mamata Banerjee in 2021, he is contesting this time against Pabitra Kar of the Trinamool Congress. The constituency remains politically symbolic due to its role in the 2007 land movement and its importance in recent elections.

Earlier on Friday, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee issued a strong warning over alleged EVM irregularities after spending more than three hours inside a strongroom in Kolkata, saying any attempt to tamper with voting machines or the counting process would be met with a “life-and-death” fight.

Mamata Banerjee Vs Suvendu Adhikari Live:

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