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Bhabanipur Assembly Election Result Live: Mamata Banerjee takes early lead, BJP’s Suvendu Adhikari trails

BJP's Suvendu Adhikari on Wednesday shared his own "ground exit poll" for West Bengal, claiming the BJP would win more than 180 seats and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee would lose Bhabanipur by over 20,000 votes. Bhabanipur has eight wards, and Adhikari believes he will lead in seven.

Published date india.com Updated: May 4, 2026 8:13 AM IST
email india.com By Victor Dasgupta email india.com twitter india.com | Edited by Victor Dasgupta email india.com twitter india.com
Bhabanipur Assembly Election Result Live: Mamata Banerjee takes early lead, BJP's Suvendu Adhikari trails
Mamata Banerjee Vs Suvendu Adhikari (AI Image)

West Bengal Assembly Election 2026 Result Live: The high-octane contest in Bhabanipur is the most talked-about Assembly constituency in this year’s West Bengal Assembly elections. Mamata Banerjee is up against her former aide, Suvendu Adhikari, from this seat. It is important to note that the constituency has long been a Trinamool stronghold, but this time it has turned into a prestige battle. In the 2021 Assembly elections, Shovandeb Chattopadhyay won the seat, defeating BJP’s Rudranil Ghosh. He later vacated it, allowing Banerjee to win a bypoll against Priyanka Tibrewal.

ALSO READ: West Bengal Poll of Polls: 6 out of 8 exit polls predict BJP’s historic win under Suvendu Adhikari and Amit Shah

In Nandigram, Suvendu Adhikari is once again in focus. After defeating Mamata Banerjee in 2021, he is contesting this time against Pabitra Kar of the Trinamool Congress. The constituency remains politically symbolic due to its role in the 2007 land movement and its importance in recent elections.
Earlier on Friday, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee issued a strong warning over alleged EVM irregularities after spending more than three hours inside a strongroom in Kolkata, saying any attempt to tamper with voting machines or the counting process would be met with a “life-and-death” fight.

Mamata Banerjee Vs Suvendu Adhikari Live:

Live Updates

  • May 4, 2026 8:13 AM IST

    Bhabanipur Assembly Election Result Live: Kunal Ghosh leading, Mamata Banerjee leading from Bhabanipur, Dilip Ghosh leading from Kharagpur

  • May 4, 2026 8:12 AM IST

    Bhabanipur Assembly Election Result Live: Mamata Banerjee takes early lead, BJP’s Suvendu Adhikari trails

  • May 4, 2026 8:08 AM IST

    Bhabanipur Assembly Election Result Live: Suvendu Adhikari takes early lead in Bhabanipur

  • May 4, 2026 8:06 AM IST

    Bhabanipur Assembly Election Result Live: Leads are yet to come

  • May 4, 2026 8:01 AM IST

    Bhabanipur Assembly Election Result Live: Counting of votes begins. Will Suvendu Adhikari be able to dent Mamata Banerjee’s stronghold?

  • May 4, 2026 7:58 AM IST

    Bhabanipur Assembly Election Result Live: Counting of votes to begin shortly

  • May 4, 2026 7:54 AM IST

    Bhabanipur Assembly Election Result Live: Counting of votes in Bhabanipur will begin at 8 am, with arrangements in place at counting centres. Postal ballots will be taken up first, followed by EVM rounds. Early trends are expected soon after counting starts.

  • May 4, 2026 7:41 AM IST

    Bhabanipur Assembly Election Result Live: 20 rounds of counting will be held in Bhabanipur

  • May 4, 2026 7:28 AM IST

    Mamata Banerjee Vs Suvendu Adhikari Live: Counting of votes will begin at 8 am, with early trends expected soon after the first rounds are completed. Postal ballots will be counted first, followed by EVM counting through the day.

  • May 4, 2026 7:24 AM IST

    Mamata Banerjee Vs Suvendu Adhikari Live: Bhabanipur has been closely tied to Banerjee’s political journey, and this time, the contest has drawn added attention with BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari in the fray.

About the Author

Victor Dasgupta

Victor Dasgupta

Victor Dasgupta is an Assistant News Editor at India.com, where he tracks major developments across national politics, education, world affairs, business, and current events. He specializes in simplif ... Read More

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