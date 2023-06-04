WATCH: Under Construction Bridge Collapses in Bihar’s Bhagalpur, CM Nitish Orders Probe

Home

Patna: An under-construction bridge collapsed on Sunday in Bihar’s Bhagalpur. In a video shared by the news agency ANI, the two parts of the bridge can be seen collapsing one after another. No casualties have been reported so far, as per the initial reports. The Aguwani Sultanganj Ganga bridge was being constructed in Bihar’s Khagaria with a cost of over Rs 1,700 crore.

“The incident of under-construction bridge collapse happened at around 6 am. No casualties reported till now. Local administration on the spot, we have asked for a report from ‘Pul Nirman Nigam’,” DDC Bhagalpur Kumar Anurag.

Watch:

#WATCH | Under construction Aguwani-Sultanganj bridge in Bihar’s Bhagalpur collapses. The moment when bridge collapsed was caught on video by locals. This is the second time the bridge has collapsed. Further details awaited. (Source: Video shot by locals) pic.twitter.com/a44D2RVQQO — ANI (@ANI) June 4, 2023

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has ordered a probe into the incident and asked to identify those responsible for the incident.

