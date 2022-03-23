New Delhi: It has been 91 years since, on this day in 1931, the great revolutionary Bhagat Singh was put to the gallows. After his execution at the young age of 23, he turned into a martyr and with the passage of time his saga only grew intense. Bhagat Singh went on to be regarded as a national hero the mere mention of whose name is enough to stir the patriotic fervour.Also Read - Bhagwant Mann Announces Oath Taking Ceremony at Freedon Fighter Bhagat Singh’s Village in Khatkar kalan
Even while he was alive, Bhagat Singh had attained a cult status among the Indian revolutionaries, masses, and the British as well. Such was his charisma that he became a household name.
But how much do we know about the adolescent who was shaken to the core by the infamous Jallianawala Bagh Massacre of 1919?
Here are 11 facts about the young martyr who has inspired and roused scores of people till date and who has only consolidated his name in the annals of history.
- Bhagat Singh decided to join the freedom struggle following the Jallianawala Bagh Massacre. He was so much disturbed by the incident that he bunked the school to visit the site of the bloodbath. He was only 12 years old then.
- As a child, Bhagat Singh always spoke about guns and wanted to grow guns in the fields so that he could fight with the British.
- Bhagat Singh left his home when his parents tried to get him married. He said that if he married in slave India, “my bride shall only be death”.
- Bhagat Singh was a Sikh by birth, but he shaved his beard and cut his hair to avoid being recognised and arrested for the killing of a British Police officer in Lahore and managed to escape from Lahore to Calcutta.
- He was a great actor in college time and acted in several plays like Rana Pratap, Samrat Chandragupta, and Bharat Durdasha. He used his acting skills in dramas to inspire a revolt against the British.
- Bhagat Singh felt disappointed with Mahatma Gandhi’s idea of non-violence as the latter called off the non-cooperation movement which was started after the Jallianwala Bagh incident. After the 1922 Chauri Chaura incident, Singh joined the Young Revolutionary Movement and began to advocate for the violent overthrow of the British Government in India.
- He was an atheist and attracted to Socialism and socialist revolutions led by Lenin at an early age and started reading about them.
- He was also a prolific writer and wrote for newspapers and journals like Kirti and Veer Arjun.
- He was sentenced to be hanged on 24 March 1931, but it was brought forward by 11 hours to 23 March 1931 at 7:30 p.m.
- It is said that no magistrate was willing to supervise the hanging. After the original death warrants expired it was an honorary judge who signed and oversaw the hanging.