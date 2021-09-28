New Delhi: India is observing the 114th birth anniversary of freedom fighter and revolutionary leader Bhagat Singh today. Born in 1907, Singh was only 23 when he was executed by the British in 1931. His idealism coupled with his sacrifice made him a folk hero and an inspiration for many. To celebrate the occasion, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, leaders from various political parties as well as social media users have paid their tributes to one of the most prominent freedom fighters of the country.Also Read - 'Tribute to Beloved Sons of Bharat Mata': Twitter Remembers Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev & Rajguru On Shaheed Diwas

Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tributes to Singh, saying his courageous sacrifice ignited the spark of patriotism among countless people and he lives in the heart of every Indian. "The brave Bhagat Singh lives in the heart of every Indian. His courageous sacrifice ignited the spark of patriotism among countless people. I bow to him on his Jayanti and recall his noble ideals," Modi said in a tweet.

Earlier on Monday, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal also paid floral tributes to the freedom fighter at the Delhi Assembly. Kejriwal said the great revolutionary sacrificed his life for the freedom of the country and added that the Delhi government will continue to uphold his legacy and values. "Bhagat Singh ji committed the supreme sacrifice of his life to bring freedom to this country. The Delhi government will always follow the path he left for us to follow. We are making sure we follow his values in our governance and administration," he said in the statement.