Massive Fire Breaks Out at Bhagirath Palace Market in Delhi, Over 10 Fire Tenders Rushed to Spot

A massive fire broke out in the shops of Bhagirath Palace market of Chandni Chowk. Around 18 to 20 fire tenders rushed to the spot. The process of extinguishing is underway.

A massive fire broke out in the shops of Bhagirath Palace market of Chandni Chowk. Around 18 to 20 fire tenders rushed to the spot. The process of extinguishing is underway.