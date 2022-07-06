Bhagwant Mann Wedding Guest List: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is expected to attend the second wedding of his Punjab counterpart Bhagwant Mann tomorrow. For the unversed, Mann is all set to marry Dr Gurpreet Kaur in a private ceremony in Chandigarh. If reports are to be believed, all the preparations are being done by AAP’s state president Raghav Chadha.Also Read - Wedding Bells For Punjab CM! Bhagwant Mann to Tie Knot With Dr Gurpreet Kaur Tomorrow

Bhagwant Mann Wedding: Guest List

Though nothing has been confirmed, Aam Aadmi Party chief and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is expected to attend the private wedding ceremony with his family on Thursday.

AAP state president Raghav Chadha.

Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia may attend the wedding.

Punjab Cabinet Ministers.

Family members and close friends.

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann will get married in a close private ceremony at his house in Chandigarh tomorrow with Dr Gurpreet Kaur. CM Delhi & AAP National convener Arvind Kejriwal will be in attendance. CM Mann was divorced from his earlier marriage almost 6 years back. (file pic) pic.twitter.com/tC3Zd2LGfv — ANI (@ANI) July 6, 2022

Bhagwant Mann’s First Marriage

The Punjab CM had divorced his first wife Inderpreet Kaur six years ago in 2015. Reports claimed that Mann’s first wife resides in USA along with their two children. Both the children had attended the swearing-in ceremony.

Who Is Gurpreet Kaur, Bhagwant Mann’s Would-be Wife

It is being said that the Dr Gurpreet Kaur is very close to Bhagwant Mann’s family and the duo knew each other for a long time.

Bhagwant Mann’s mother has chosen Kaur to be her daughter-in-law. Mann’s sister and mother both wanted Mann to tie the knot again and both of them chose the bride