Bhagwant Mann-Gurpreet Kaur wedding LIVE updates: Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann is all set to tie the knot with Dr Gurpreet Kaur today (Thursday). Bhagwant Mann and Gurpreet Kaur will get married in an intimate ceremony in Chandigarh where only family and close friends have been invited. This is Bhagwant Mann's second marriage. He and his first wife had divorced almost six years back. Bhagwant Mann has two children, who lives in US, with his first wife. Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convenor Arvind Kejriwal is likely to attend Bhagwant Mann-Gurmeet Kaur's wedding ceremony in Chandigarh. Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and Punjab cabinet ministers may also attend Bhagwant Mann's marriage ceremony. Stay tuned to India.com as we bring you all updates related to Bhagwant Mann-Gurpreet Kaur wedding.

Bhagwant Mann-Gurpreet Kaur Wedding LIVE Updates Here