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Bhagwant Mann takes major step against Raghav Chadha, Punjab Police withdraws Z+ security, AAP MP to now get security from...

Bhagwant Mann takes major step against Raghav Chadha, Punjab Police withdraws Z+ security, AAP MP to now get security from…

The Punjab Police has withdrawn the Z+ category security cover provided to Aam Aadmi Party leader and Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha. Meanwhile, the central government has ordered the Delhi Police to provide him with security.

Bhagwant Mann takes major step against Raghav Chadha, Punjab Police withdraws Z+ security, AAP MP to now get security from...

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha has been stripped of his Z+ category security by the Punjab Police. This move comes at a time when differences between him and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) are growing. AAP MP Raghav Chadha, elected from Punjab, was given Z+ security by the state government. This security was withdrawn last week. He has now been given security by the central government.

India Today reported, quoting sources, that the Delhi Police has been directed to provide him security cover until a formal central security arrangement is made.

Rift with AAP deepens

This development is being considered significant in political circles, given the timing of the withdrawal of security and the ongoing tensions within the AAP leadership. The party recently removed him from his position as deputy leader in the Rajya Sabha. Reacting to this move, Chadha said he had been silenced, not defeated. AAP leaders have also accused him of avoiding raising Punjab issues in Parliament and engaging in public relations instead of taking an aggressive stance against the central government.

Raghav Chadha dismisses allegations

Taking an aggressive stance, Raghav Chadha dismissed the party’s allegations as false. He insisted that his role in Parliament was to raise public issues, not to disrupt. He also rejected claims that he abstained from key opposition actions, including staging a walkout and signing notices against constitutional authorities.

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Continuing counterattacks

Since his removal as deputy leader, Raghav Chadha has shared several videos and statements, indicating that he is not going to sit quietly and will continue to retaliate against the party’s criticism.

He also shared a photo of a chapter from a book titled “Never Outshine the Master.” This was widely seen as a veiled dig at party chief Arvind Kejriwal.

Amid the ongoing controversy, Chadha also shared an Instagram video titled ‘Voice Raised, Price Paid’.

The video was a compilation of clips of various issues he raised in Parliament. “With all due respect to those who are questioning my parliamentary performance – I will let my work speak for itself,” he said in his post.

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