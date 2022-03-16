New Delhi: Days after registering thumping victory, Aam Admi Party (AAP) leader Bhagwant Mann took oath as Punjab chief minister at Khatkar Kalan, Bhagat Singh’s ancestral village. Mann is state’s youngest chief minister at the age of 48 in nearly four decades.Also Read - Bhagwant Mann To Take Oath Today As Punjab CM At Bhagat Singh's Native Village

The AAP-exclusive event was attended by the party's national convener, Arvind Kejriwal, along with all its Punjab MLAs. AAP swept Punjab assembly elections by winning 92 seats in the 117-member assembly, marking the biggest victory in the state to date.

Earlier in the day, ahead of the swearing-in ceremony, Mann in a Hindi and Punjabi tweet said,"The golden ray of sun has brought a new dawn today. To realize the dreams of Shaheed Bhagat Singh and Baba Saheb, the whole of Punjab will take oath today at Khatkar Kalan."

Taking to Twitter, AAP convener and Delhi Chief Minister Kejriwal also ongratulated Mann on his success and invited the people to work together for the state’s development.

“Today is a big day for Punjab. In this golden morning of new hope, today the whole of Punjab will come together and take a pledge to make a prosperous Punjab,” he tweeted.

Raghav Chadha, party’s Punjab co-in-charge, said, “Today marks an important day in the history of Punjab as three crore Punjabis will together be sworn in as chief minister along with Bhagwant Mann.”