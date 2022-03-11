Chandigarh: Punjab Chief Minister-elect Bhagwant Mann will take the oath of office on March 16 at Khatkar Kalan, the ancestral village of iconic freedom fighter Bhagat Singh, party sources said on Friday. Mann has invited Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for his swearing-in ceremony, news agency PTI reported quoting sources.Also Read - Bhagwant Mann Announces Oath Taking Ceremony at Freedon Fighter Bhagat Singh’s Village in Khatkar kalan

A day after the Aam Aadmi Party’s stupendous victory, Mann met Delhi Chief Minister Kejriwal at his residence on Friday. The over-an-hour-long meet was also attended by Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and AAP in-charge of political affairs in Punjab Raghav Chadha. Mann later left for Punjab.

“My younger brother Bhagwant Mann will take oath as the chief minister of Punjab. Today he came to my house to extend invitation for the oath-taking ceremony. I am sure that as a chief minister, Bhagwant will fulfil every expectation of the people of Punjab,” Kejriwal tweeted in Hindi. He also shared a picture of the meeting.

This was Mann’s first meeting with Kejriwal after the assembly election results were declared on Thursday.

The AAP had a landslide win in the Punjab Assembly polls by winning 92 seats to form its government in the state with a three-fourth majority in the 117-member legislative assembly.