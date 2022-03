New Delhi: AAP’s Punjab CM candidate Bhagwant Mann will take oath on March 16 at Khatkarkalan. 16 MLAs to take oath as ministers on a later date. Mann, who won from the Dhuri seat by over 58,000 votes, was elected the AAP’s legislature party leader at a meeting of the party MLAs in Mohali on Friday. He met Governor Banwarilal Purohit at Raj Bhavan in Chandigarh on Saturday to stake a claim to form the government.Also Read - IPL 2022: RCB Director of Cricket, Mike Hesson Reveals Virat Kohli Wanted a Break

AAP won 92 seats — up from 20 in 2017, its vote share rising to a massive 42.4 per cent.