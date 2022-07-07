New Delhi: Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann is set to marry Dr Gurpreet Kaur on Thursday (July 7) in an intimate ceremony in Chandigarh. As the news of Bhagwant Mann getting married to 32-year-old Dr Gurpreet Kaur broke on Wednesday, BJP leader Tajinder Singh Bagga sent his best wishes to the Punjab chief minister.Also Read - Who Is Dr Gurpreet Kaur, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann Set To Marry On July 7

Taking to Twitter, BJP leader Bagga pasted a screenshot of Rs 568 worth order he had placed online for Bhagwant Mann on getting married to Gurpreet Kaur. He said he had ordered a bouquet of flowers that will be delivered to Bhagwant Mann on his wedding day. “Sent flowers and Best wishes message to @BhagwantMann ji on his wedding,” Tajinder Singh Bagga tweeted.

Sent flowers and Best wishes message to @BhagwantMann ji on his wedding. pic.twitter.com/70tGsHWqEX — Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga (@TajinderBagga) July 6, 2022

BJP’s Tajinder Bagga, who is often active on Twitter, had earlier called Bhagwant Mann “a comedian CM”.

Bhagwant Mann set to marry Dr Gurpreet Kaur

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann will tie the knot with Dr Gurpeet Kaur in a private ceremony in Chandigarh. Only family and close friends have been invited to the Bhagwant Mann-Gurpreet Kaur wedding ceremony. Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convenor, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, Punjab cabinet ministers are likely to attend the ceremony.

Who is Gurpreet Kaur

32-year-old Gurpreet Kaur belongs to a Sikh family.

Bhagwant Mann and Gurpreet Kaur’s families have had been associated for years.

Gurpreet Kaur hails from Kurukshetra district’s Pehowa.

Gurpreet Kaur’s mother, Mata Raj Kaur, is a homemaker while her father, Inderjit Singh is a farmer.

Gurpreet Kaur has two sisters who live abroad.

Gurpreet Kaur studied at the Maharishi Markandeshwar Medical College in Haryana’s Maulana where she was a gold medallist, her uncle Gurinder Jeet was quoted as saying by NDTV.

