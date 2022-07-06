New Delhi: Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann is all set to tie the knot with Dr. Gurpreet Kaur in Chandigarh on Thursday. This will be Mann’s second marriage. The couple will be getting married in an intimate ceremony, in presence of close family and friends.Also Read - Bhagwant Mann-Gurpreet Kaur Wedding Guest List: CM Kejriwal, Other Bigwigs to Attend The Marriage in Chandigarh Tomorrow

For the unversed, the Punjab CM had divorced his first wife Inderpreet Kaur six years ago. Reports claimed that Mann’s first wife resides in USA along with their two children. Both the children had attended the swearing-in ceremony.

If reports are to be believed, Bhagwant Mann’s mother has chosen Kaur to be her daughter-in-law. Mann’s sister and mother both wanted Mann to tie the knot again and both of them chose the bride.

Bhagwant Mann Wedding: Guest List