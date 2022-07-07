Bhagwant Mann-Gurpreet Kaur Wedding: All eyes are glued on Chandigarh as Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann is set to marry Gurpreet Kaur, a doctor, at his residence. Mann and Gurpreet who have 16 year age gap between them will be tying the knot in a close-knit ceremony in presence of close family and friends. If reports are to be believed, Delhi Chief Minister and AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal will also attend the wedding with his family. That being said, no marriage is complete without food. With all the mystery around the ‘Vyah’ the food menu is something that we all are very curious about. With both bride and groom being Punjabi, expectations are high that there will be a celebration full of good food.Also Read - BJP Leader Tajinder Bagga's Rs 568 Worth Gift For Bhagwant Mann On Getting Married To Gurpreet Kaur Is...

Bhagwant Mann-Gurpreet Kaur Wedding Menu: What’s in The Main Course

The guests will be served best of Indian and Italian cuisine including Karahi Paneer, Tandoori Kulche, Dal Makhani, Navratan Biryani, Mausami Subzian, Apricot Stuffed Kofta, Lasagna Siciliano and Burrani Raita. Also Read - Bhagwant Mann Wedding LIVE: Punjab CM Set To Marry Gurpreet Kaur, Kejriwal Reaches Mohali

Bhagwant Mann-Gurpreet Kaur Wedding Menu: Lip-smacking Desserts

Besides, there will be a variety of lip-smacking sweets such as Fresh Fruit Truffle, Moong Dal Halwa, Shahi Tukda, Angoori Rasmalai and Dry Fruit Rabari, hot Gulab Jamun. For health conscious problem there will be different types of salads as well. Also Read - AAP's 'Most Eligible Bachelor' Raghav Chadha Reacts to Bhagwant Mann-Gurpreet Kaur Vyah!

Who is Gurpreet Kaur?

Gurpreet Kaur’s family originally hails from Ghumtala Gadu village.

Her father is a former village head and owns over 40 acres of agricultural land.

Her mother, Rajendra Kaur alias Raj, is a housewife.

With political background, Gurpreet Kaur is the youngest of three sisters.

Her elder sister, Navneet Kaur Neeru, is an American citizen, the other, Kamaljeet Kaur Gaggu, lives in Australia.

The bride’s father, Inderjeet Singh, also holds Canadian citizenship.

Dr Gurpreet Kaur did her schooling at Tagore Public School in Pehowa.

She did her graduation from higher secondary school in Chandigarh.

She later completed her medical degree in 2017 from an Ambala-based medical college.

Din Shagna Da Chadya … pic.twitter.com/5FPRRwq1th — Dr. Gurpreet Kaur (@DrGurpreetKaur_) July 7, 2022

Meanwhile, tight security arrangements have been made at the CM’s residence. Taking to Twitter, the Kaur shared a picture of herself on Twitter and wrote, Din Shagna Da Chadya (the day of marriage has arrived). She also thanked the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders for their congratulatory messages.