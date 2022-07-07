Bhagwant Mann Wedding: Ahead of his wedding with Dr Gurpreet Kaur, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann’s picture as groom has gone viral. In the picture posted by AAP leader Raghav Chadha, Mann is wearing a golden sherwani and traditional ‘Basanti’ turban. In the photo, one can see Mann looking all happy as he poses with the AAP’s ‘most eligible bachelor’ Raghav Chadha.Also Read - Bhagwant Mann's Wife Gurpreet Kaur's Bridal Look Out: Stunning Red Lehenga With Gold Jewellery - See Pics

Mann sahab nu lakh lakh vadhaiyan! pic.twitter.com/vDBQiytLsE — Raghav Chadha (@raghav_chadha) July 7, 2022

Also Read - Tandoori Kulcha, Naturals Ice Cream: All That's On Bhagwant Maan-Gurpreet Vyah Menu

Chadha posted another picture in which Mann can be seen posing with Delhi CM Kejriwal and other family members and friends. Also Read - BJP Leader Tajinder Bagga's Rs 568 Worth Gift For Bhagwant Mann On Getting Married To Gurpreet Kaur Is...

“I have come here with my mother…I wholeheartedly congratulate Mann Sahab and his family on this special occasion”, AAP MP Raghav Chadha told reporters. He added,”His mother’s dream was for him to marry again and settle down. I congratulate him. God bless the couple.”

Meanwhile, AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal also arrived at Bhagwant Mann’s residence for his wedding, in Chandigarh.

Earlier in the day, Mann’s would-be bride took to her twitter account to say that the auspicious day has come. “Din Shagna Da Chadyaa (the auspicious day has come (for her wedding),” would-be bride Gurpreet Kaur tweeted, by posting her photo.

For the unversed, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann is set to tie the knot for the second time today at a private ceremony amidst the presence of AAP’s top leadership, including national convenor Arvind Kejriwal. Besides Kejriwal, his family and Raghav Chaddha, no one outside the family has been invited, reports claimed.