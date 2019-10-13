New Delhi: Hours after Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat claimed that the happiest Muslims are found in India because of the Hindu culture, All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi slammed the RSS leader for his remark and said Bhagwat cannot insist that cultures, faiths, creeds and individual identities be subsumed by Hinduism.

“Bhagwat cannot erase my history in India by renaming it ‘Hindu’. It won’t work. He cannot insist that our cultures, faiths, creeds & individual identities all be subsumed by Hinduism. Bharat na kabhi Hindu Rashtra tha, na hai, na hi kabhi banega Inshallah,” he said in a tweet.

He further slammed the RSS leader, saying Bhagwat’s attempt to link people like him to foreign Muslims will not reduce his ‘Indianness’.

“No matter how hard Bhagwat tries to link us to foreign Muslims, it will not reduce my Indianness. Hindu Rashtra=Hindu Supremacy. That is unacceptable to us. The measure of whether we’re happy or not is the Constitution, not the magnanimity of majority,” he added.

Earlier in the day, while addressing a gathering of intellectuals in Odisha, Bhagwat had said that Hindu is not a religion or a language, rather it is the culture of all those who live in India.

“People belonging to different faiths such as Muslims, Parsis and others feel safe in the country because of this ‘unique feeling of oneness’,” Bhagwat had said.

Talking about the diversity of India, Bhagwat said that the entire country is tied in one string. “People of India consider themselves as one irrespective of diverse culture, languages, geographical locations. We have no hatred towards anyone. We must move together for building a better society that can bring changes and help develop the country as a whole,” he added.

Making a similar statement earlier, the RSS chief had said that the vision of the Sangh regarding the identity of the nation is clear, well-thought-of and firm that Bharat is ‘Hindustan, Hindu Rashtra,” news agency ANI had reported.

“All Indians working for the nation’s glory and enhancing its peace are Hindus. Those who belong to Bharat, those who are descendants of Bharatiya ancestors, those who are working for the ultimate glory of nation and joining hands in enhancing peace, respecting and welcoming all diversities; all those Bharatiyas are Hindus,” he had asserted.