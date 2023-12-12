Top Recommended Stories

live

LIVE Updates: Rajasthan CM-designate Bhajan Lal Sharma Says Will Work Under PM Modi For Rajasthan’s Progress

Bhajan Lal Sharma has been appointed as the new Rajasthan CM. Check out all live updates related to the event here.

Updated: December 12, 2023 5:40 PM IST

By Abhijeet Sen

LIVE Updates: Rajasthan CM-designate Bhajan Lal Sharma Says Will Work Under PM Modi For Rajasthan's Progress

Jaipur: Rajasthan BJP has appointed Bhajan Lal Sharma as the new CM of Rajasthan. Check out all updates related to the event here. Rajasthan CM-designate Bhajanlal Sharma has said, “…I would like to assure you that all the MLAs of Rajasthan will definitely meet the expectations that the people have with us, with the BJP. Under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi, we will ensure holistic development of Rajasthan in all areas.”

Trending Now

Live Updates

Also Read:

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.

Topics

More Stories

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.