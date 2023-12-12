live

LIVE Updates: Rajasthan CM-designate Bhajan Lal Sharma Says Will Work Under PM Modi For Rajasthan’s Progress

Bhajan Lal Sharma has been appointed as the new Rajasthan CM. Check out all live updates related to the event here.

Jaipur: Rajasthan BJP has appointed Bhajan Lal Sharma as the new CM of Rajasthan. Check out all updates related to the event here. Rajasthan CM-designate Bhajanlal Sharma has said, “…I would like to assure you that all the MLAs of Rajasthan will definitely meet the expectations that the people have with us, with the BJP. Under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi, we will ensure holistic development of Rajasthan in all areas.”

Trending Now

Load More

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.