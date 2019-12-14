New Delhi: To highlight the “divisive and disruptive” policies of the Narendra Modi-led BJP government across the country, the Congress party will today hold ‘Bharat Bachao’ rally at Ramlila grounds here. The rally, which comes amid the ongoing protest in northeastern states over the passage of Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019, will witness the presence of top Congress leaders including interim party chief Sonia Gandhi, former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi and others.

The tall leaders of the Congress party are expected tp address the rally and highlight the “divisive” nature of the BJP government and “failures” of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Besides, the party cadres abroad will carry out demonstrations against the BJP in New York, London, Sydney and Dublin.

Members of the @INCOverseas will join the Bharat Bachao Rally by demonstrating around the world. Our message to save India from divisiveness, arrogance & incompetence will be spread worldwide. pic.twitter.com/iCLksmZVVs — Congress (@INCIndia) December 13, 2019

Delhi Congress president Subhash Chopra claimed that over 50,000 people from the city will take part in the protest. Delhi Congress chief spokesperson Mukesh Sharma said lakhs of party workers and people from other parts of the country will attend the rally. “Our message to save India from divisiveness, arrogance and incompetence will be spread worldwide,” the Overseas Congress said.

Meanwhile, Delhi police has issued a traffic advisory asking commuters to avoid certain routes. As per the advisory, no commercial vehicles will be allowed from Delhi Gate and Rajghat to JLN Marg, Guru Nanak Chowk to Ajmeri Gate, Kamla Market R/A towards Hamdard, Ajmeri Gate to Hamdard Chowk and Mirdard to Turkman Gate. Besides, several roads such as — Vivekanand Marg (both sides), JLN Marg (From Rajghat to Delhi Gate), Chaman Lal Marg, Paharganj Chowk (Towards Ajmeri Gate), Ranjeet Singh Flyover (From Barakhambha Road to Gurunanak Chowk) will be closed for the general public.

As a precautionary measure, certain diversions will also be placed. “Buses coming from North and Westbound for Ajmeri Gate and beyond will be diverted on Rani Jhansi road. Vehicles coming from Connaught Place side towards Kamla Market will be diverted to DDU marg and Bhavbhuti Marg. No buses including chartered buses will be allowed on Ranjit Singh Marg towards Guru Nanak Chowk,” said the advisory.

The rally comes at a time when violent protests are being held in Assam and elsewhere in the northeast against the Citizenship Amendment Bill (CAB). Yesterday, the outrage against the CAB spread to Delhi after which it witnessed an ugly agitation at the Jamia Millia Islamia University. The protest at the varsity turned into a battlefield after protesting students were stopped by the Police. The students, who were baton-charged by police personnel, alleged that the cops also used tear gas to quell their march. The students also resorted to stone-pelting.Reports claimed that 50 students were detained.