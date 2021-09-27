Bharat Bandh: The Bharat Bandh call given by the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM), an umbrella body of the farmer unions has disrupted rail movement in Delhi, Ambala and Firozpur division with people sitting on tracks. “More than 20 locations are being blocked in Delhi division. About 25 trains affected in Ambala and Firozpur divisions”, Northern Railway said in a statement. As per the reports, trains like Delhi-Pathankot Express, Kalka Shatabdi Express have been cancelled.Also Read - Bharat Bandh: Massive Traffic Snarls at Gurugram Border Bring City to a Standstill; Huge Congestion at DND Flyway | 10 Points

Train operations affected in Delhi, Ambala and Firozpur divisions as people are sitting on railway tracks. More than 20 locations are being blocked in Delhi division. About 25 trains affected in Ambala and Firozpur divisions: Northern Railway#BharatBandh — ANI (@ANI) September 27, 2021

Here's a list of cancelled trains

Delhi-Katra Vande Bharat Express

New Delhi-Amritsar Shan-e-Punjab Express

New Delhi-Moga Express

Delhi-Pathankot Express

New Delhi-Amritsar Shatabdi Express

New Delhi-Kalka Shatabdi Express

Passengers trains from Rohtak

Passenger trains from Hisar

Passenger trains from Bhatinda

Passenger train to Sri Ganganagar

Besides, farmers have also blocked the Shambhu border on the Punjab-Haryana border. “In view of the Bharat bandh call by protesting farmers, we have blocked the Shambhu border till 4 pm,” a protesting farmer said. Gurugram, Delhi and Noida also saw major traffic congestion due to the heavy deployment of police and paramilitary forces.

To mark one year since they were passed, farmer organisations have called a Bharat Bandh against the government’s three contentious farm laws. The bandh will continue till 4 pm. During bandh, all government and private offices, educational and other institutions, shops, industries and commercial establishments, as well as public events and functions, will be closed across the country. However, exemptions to the bandh include all emergency establishments and essential services, including hospitals, medical stores, relief and rescue work and people attending to personal emergencies.