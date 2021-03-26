Bharat Bandh LIVE: On completion of four months of farmers’ protest at Delhi’s borders against the Centre’s three new farm laws, the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) is observing a 12-hour Bharat Bandh today. During the protest, markets are expected to remain closed in several parts of the country. Besides rail and road traffic are likely to be affected in some regions, however, ambulances and other essential services will be allowed. Thousands of farmers, mostly from Punjab, Haryana and western Uttar Pradesh, have been camping at the Delhi’s borders — Singhu, Tikri and Ghazipur — for more than four months, demanding the repeal of farm laws. They have been protesting against the three laws since November 26. Also Read - Breaking News March 26 Live: Two Dead In Fire At Covid Hospital In Mumbai's Bhandup

Stay here for LIVE updates on Bharat Bandh. Also Read - Bharat Bandh Today: Traffic Across India Likely to be Hit. Check What’s Open, What’s Closed

Also Read - Bharat Bandh: SGPC Extends Support, to Shut Offices on Friday in Solidarity With Farmer Unions