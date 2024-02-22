Home

Bharat Bandh TOMORROW? Sanyukt Kisan Morcha Announces Nationwide Protest, Demands Amit Shah’s Resignation

The Sanyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) has announced a nationwide protest for tomorrow after the death of a farmer during their clash with the Haryana Police. Does this imply Bharat Bandh tomorrow? Here's all you need to know...

farmers Clash With Haryana Police Amid Farmers Protest

New Delhi: The ongoing Farmers Protest does not seem to die down, instead, the Delhi Chalo March continues to intensify as over 200 farmer unions and 14,000 individuals continue to fight for the enactment of law ensuring the Minimum Support Price (MSP) of crops. After four talks with the government, the farmers, dissatisfied, began their march towards the national capital again on Wednesday, February 21, 2024 but unfortunately, during the clash with Haryana Police, a 22-year-old farmer, Shubhkaran Singh passed away. Even though the protest has been suspended for two days, the Sanyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) has announced a nationwide protest tomorrow, February 23, 2024. Does this mean that there is a Bharat Bandh Tomorrow? What exactly has the farmer union said, what are their demands and why will it be a ‘Black Friday’ tomorrow for the farmers, read to know in detail…

Bharat Bandh Tomorrow? Here’s What Sanyukt Kisan Morcha Announced

As mentioned earlier, the Sanyukt Kisan Morcha has announced a nationwide protest for tomorrow, Friday, i.e. February 23, 2024. The nationwide protest by farmers will be held tomorrow as a mark of ‘Black Friday’, to condemn the death of the 22-year-old farmer, who was killed when a bullet hit him, during the farmers’ clash with the Haryana Police.

In a press conference, the Joginder Singh Ugraha has announced that because a young farmer was killed on Wednesday, the farmers are now organising a ‘Black Day’ across the country. They will also be lighting the idols Amit Shah, Manohar Lal Khattar and Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij.

SKM’s Demands From Centre After Farmer’s Death

Following the death of the 22-year-old farmer Shubhkaran Singh, the senior farmer leaders of the Sanyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) have demanded the resignation of the Union Home Minister Amit Shah and the Chief Minister of Haryana, Manohar Lal Khattar. The farmer union has also demanded that the loan of the deceased farmer must be forgiven and his family must be given one crore rupees compensation. In the press conference, the farmer has also asked the Punjab Government to file a case against the Haryana CM and Home Minister under Article 302 of the Indian Penal Code (Murder). SKM also wants action to be taken against the Paramilitary Force Personnel of Haryana, because they allegedly damaged 25-30 tractor-trolleys after entering Punjab.

Along with the Black Friday nationwide protest tomorrow, the farmers union has also announced a Tractor March on February 26 and a rally in the Ramlila Ground on March 14, 2024.

