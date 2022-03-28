New Delhi: A forum of trade unions have called for a two-day strike from Monday. The unions have called for the bandh to protest against the various policies of the central government affecting workers. In a statement, the unions announced that the nationwide strike against “the anti-worker, anti-farmer, anti-people and anti-national policies” of the BJP-led government at the Centre.Also Read - Bharat Bandh: State Govt Offices In West Bengal To Remain Open On March 28, 29

The All India Bank Employees Association informed that it will take part in the nationwide strike. The bank unions are participating in the strike to protest against the government’s plan to privatise public sector banks, as well as the Banking Laws Amendment Bill 2021. Banks have said that the pensions of workers who are about to retire, would not be affected if they participate in the strike.

Workers from various other sectors such as coal, steel, oil, telecom, postal, income tax, copper, and insurance are likely to take part in the strike.

Will train and bus services be hit

The unions said that the transport sector have extended the support for the nationwide strike. However, the online booking of tickets for trains and buses will not affected. It is unlikely that transportation services will be affected.

Banking sector to be hit

The State Bank of India (SBI), in a statement, said that the banking services may get impacted as various employee unions have called for the strike on March 28-March 29. The SBI said it has been advised by the Indian Banks’ Association (IBA) that All India Bank Employees’ Association (AIBEA), Bank Employees Federation of India (BEFI) and All India Bank Officers’ Association (AIBOA) have served a notice about their decision to take part in the nationwide strike.

Bengal order on offices being open

The West Bengal government said all offices will remain open in the state and called oemployees to report for duty during the 48-hour strike. Trade unions backed by the Left Front in Bengal, meanwhile, exuded confidence that the strike would be successful on both days.