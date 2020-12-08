Bharat Bandh Today: Scores of farmers protesting in Delhi on Tuesday called for ‘Bharat Bandh’ or nationwide strike on Tuesday in their demand against the three new agriculture laws. The bandh will begin at 11 AM and end at 3 PM, Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU) said last evening, adding that they had no intention to cause inconvenience to the public. While the agitation grows – now across several states – the Centre stepped up security arrangements and issued advisory to states and UTs to tighten security and maintain peace and harmony amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Also Read - Anna Hazare Begins Day-long Fast to Support Agitating Farmers on Bharat Bandh

Delhiites may face the most amount of problems as the protests are centred around the national capital. Meanwhile, services across various sectors in many states will be affected today. Let’s take a look at them: Also Read - Bharat Bandh Today: Delhi, Haryana Police Issue Traffic Advisories Amid Chakka Jam | List of Roads, Highways to be Avoided

Delhi Borders Closed Also Read - Farmers' Protest 2020: Shahid Kapoor Stops Shooting in Chandigarh, Moves to Dehradun With Jersey Team

Delhi borders at Singhu, Tikri, Chilla (Noida), Gazipur (Ghaziabad) are closed. Main national highways Delhi-Ambala (NH-44), Delhi-Hisar (NH-9), Delhi-Palwal (NH-19) and Delhi to Rewari (NH-48) may also see some traffic disruptions for a short time.

Markets, Vegetable Mandis Shut

Delhi’s Azadpur Mandi and all other mandis in the city will remain closed today, Adil Ahmed Khan, Chairman of Azadpur Mandi said. As a result, supplies of essentials like vegetables, fruits and milk are likely to be affected in the city. Other states may also face similar disruptions.

However, the Delhi Police warned that strict action will be taken against those trying to disrupt movement of people or “forcefully” shut shops.

Trains Stopped

Left parties staged a protest march and burnt effigies in Jadavpur area of Kolkata where they have stopped train movement as well. Similarly, members of farmer organisations staged a “Rail Roko” in Maharashtra’s Buldhana district stopping all trains that follow the route.

Transport Affected

Some of the taxi and cab unions, including those associated with app-based aggregators like Uber and Ola, have decided to join the one-day strike. As a result, many cities may face shortage of cab availability.

Similarly, auto and taxi unions in Delhi have also decided to join the ‘Bharat Bandh’ today.

Petrol Pumps, Hotels & Restaurants Closed

All petrol pumps in Punjab will remain shut on Tuesday. All hotels, restaurants, resorts and bars in the state will also remain closed in view of the Bharat Bandh.

Banking Services to be Affected

A number of bank unions have expressed their solidarity with farmers protesting against recently passed agri laws. The All India Bank Employees’ Association (AIBEA) in a statement said the government should come forward and resolve their demands in the interest of the nation and farmers.

Odisha Civil Services Main Exam Postponed

The Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has postponed the Odisha Civil Services (OCS) 2019 General Studies Paper I & II main exam to 2nd January 2021. The exam for General Studies Paper I & II was scheduled to be held today.