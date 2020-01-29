New Delhi: Surat-based-NGO named Versatile Minorities Forum (VMF) has supported the call for Bharat Bandh, to protest against Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and National Register of Citizens (NRC). A report by Times of India said that the call for the Bandh was given by Maulana Sajjad Nomani, secretary of All India Muslim Personal Law Board.

The strike has been called in association with Bahujan Kranti Morcha’s Surat unit and Jamiat-e-Ulema-E-Hind.

Further, pamphlets have been distributed by VMF in Muslim-dominated areas, appealing people to support the strike.

Notices informing that the businesses will remain shut have also come up on many shops in the walled city.

“We have supported the bandh call given by Maulana Nomani. All the shops, especially in the Muslim-dominated areas, schools and autorickshaw drivers will join the one-day strike. We have contacted trade bodies in the textile markets for support. Majority of workers will stay away from work,” TOI quoted President Istiaque Pathan as saying.

Another report said that security has been beefed up in Andhra Pradesh and Gujarat amid the shutdown.

On January 8, the day-long ‘Bharat Bandh’ called by 10 central trade unions was observed across the country. The transportation system, including the bus and railway services, was severely affected in many parts of the country. The states which were most affected by the general strike include West Bengal, Odisha, Maharashtra, Goa and Kerala.In all, 10 Central trade unions along with different federations had participated in the ‘Bharat Bandh’ to protest against ‘anti-worker policies of the Central government’.