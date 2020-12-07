Bharat Bandh Latest Updates: In the wake of the Bharat Bandh called by the agitating farmers to protest against the Centre’s new farm laws, the Ministry of Home Affairs on Monday issued advisory to states and UTs asking them to tighten security while asserting that peace and tranquillity must be maintained on that day. Also Read - Bharat Bandh: BEST Buses, Taxi Services Will be Operational in Maharashtra Tomorrow | All You Need to Know

In the advisory, the Home Ministry said the state governments and UT administrations must ensure that the COVID-19 guidelines issued with regard to health and social distancing are strictly followed.

The states and UTs were also told that peace and tranquillity must be maintained during the 'Bharat Bandh' and precautionary measures taken so that no untoward incident takes place anywhere in the country, a home ministry official said on Monday.

On the other hand, Traders’ body CAIT and All India Transporters Welfare Association on Monday said markets across the country including in Delhi will remain open and the transport sector will function as usual.

Issuing a joint statement, the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) and All India Transporters Welfare Association (AITWA) said none of the farmer leaders or associations have approached them seeking support on the issue and therefore, traders and transporters are not participating in the “Bharat Bandh”.

The ‘Bharat Bandh’ has been called by the farmers unions who have been protesting the three farm laws enacted in the Monsoon Session of Parliament. Major political parties, such as the Congress, NCP, DMK, SP, TRS and Left, on Sunday came out in strong support of the bandh.

Thousands of farmers, mostly from Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh, are protesting at various border points of Delhi against the new farm laws.