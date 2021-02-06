Bharat Bandh LIVE: The farmer unions protesting against the Centre’s 3 farm laws have called for a countrywide ‘chakka jam’ on Saturday. During the three-hour chakka jam, the farmers have planned to block all national, state highways to re- revive their agitation diminished by the violence that took place in the national capital during the tractor rally on January 26. The Delhi Police has deployed additional measures, including tightening security and intensifying vigil at the city’s border points, to deal with any situation emerging out of the proposed ‘chakka jam’. Also Read - Chakka Jam: Delhi Police Tells DMRC to be Prepared to Shut These Metro Stations On Short Notice

Earlier on Monday, farmer unions had announced countrywide ”chakka jam” on February 6 and asserted that they would block national and state highways between 12 pm and 3 pm to protest the internet ban in areas near their agitation sites, harassment allegedly meted out to them by authorities, and other issues. Also Read - Farmers' Nationwide Chakka Jam Today Except in Delhi, UP, Uttarakhand: Check Timing, Services to be Affected

