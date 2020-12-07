Bharat Bandh: All petrol pumps in Punjab will remain shut on Tuesday as the Petrol Pump Dealers Association of the state has extended its support to the Bharat Bandh (nationwide strike) call of farmer organisations on December 8. Speaking to reporters, Association’s President Paramjit Singh Doaba asserted that all the pumps in the state would remain closed and the oil would be available only for emergency services. Also Read - Bharat Bandh on December 8: Banking Services, Milk And Vegetables Supply to be Affected | All You Need to Know

Besides, all hotels, restaurants, resorts and bars in the state will also remain closed tomorrow in view of the Bharat Bandh. "Barring pre-existing marriage and banquet bookings already confirmed, all hotels, restaurants, resorts and bars to remain closed to show support to Bharat bandh on December 8", said Hotel and Restaurant Association of Punjab in a statement today.

Notably, the protesting Kisan unions have announced to observe Bharat Bandh after several rounds of talks with the Central Government over the new farm laws remained inconclusive. Farmers have threatened to intensify their agitation and block more roads leading to the national capital if the government did not accept their demand.

They have requested people to join their call in large numbers, as police increased deployment at various Delhi border points. Farmer leaders also welcomed the support of political parties to the nationwide strike. The Congress, Aam Aadmi Party, Samajwadi Party, Bahujan Samaj Party, Nationalist Congress Party, CPI(M) and DMK are among the political parties that are backing the day-long strike.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Police has increased deployment and security arrangements on Delhi”s borders with Haryana and Uttar Pradesh as a precautionary measure.