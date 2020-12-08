Bharat Bandh Latest News: The agitating farmers on Tuesday blocked Delhi-Meerut highway for over four hours as they called for a day-long ‘Bharat bandh’ against Centre’s new farm laws. In the wake of the nationwide strike, the transport services and shops, particularly those selling fruits and vegetables, were affected in some states. Also Read - Bhim Army Chief Chandrashekhar Azad Detained On His To Join Bharat Bandh Protest in UP

As part of the security measures, the police in Delhi and Haryana, where large numbers of farmers have set up camp amid police barricades, issued traffic advisories.

Part of the Bharat Bandh, protesters blocked the National Highway-24, which connects Delhi and Meerut in Uttar Pradesh, and the roads near Haryana's Bahadurgh. Visuals on social media showed farmers sitting on roads despite huge police presence.

Shops and commercial establishments were closed, transport affected and traffic disrupted as protesters squatted on roads and train tracks in several parts of the country on Tuesday.

Emergency services were exempted and banks, too, continued operations as the pan-India shutdown, backed by most opposition parties and many trade unions, came into effect with the maximum impact expected in states such as Punjab, Haryana and Delhi, the epicentre of the snowballing protests.

In the national capital Delhi, where most main markets were open but app-based cabs off the roads, tension spiralled with the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) alleging that Delhi Police had put Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal under house arrest.

Farmer unions have threatened to block national highways and occupy toll plazas across the country during a ‘chakka jam’ protest from 11 am to 3 pm, part of the bandh’ that comes a day before the Centre meets representatives of the farmers for another round of talks on Wednesday in a bid to resolve the impasse.

The Haryana Police traffic advisory warned that main national highways would be closed and the peak time of impact is expected to be between 12 noon to 3 pm.