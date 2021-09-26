New Delhi: Delhi Police on Sunday deployed extra personnel and intensified patrolling near the borders of the national capital ahead of the Bharat Bandh called by agitating farmers on September 27. The Bharat Bandh has been called by the farmers to protest against the three farm laws of the central government. Samyukta Kisan Morcha had earlier appealed to the people to join the bandh.Also Read - CM Yogi Adityanath Announces Rs 25 Per Quintal Hike in Sugarcane Purchase Price in BIG Poll Bonanza For UP Farmers

Security Beefed Up Across Delhi-NCR:

Patrolling has been intensified by the force

Extra personnel have been deployed at the pickets especially across the border areas

Adequate security arrangements will be made to maintain the law an order situation in the national capital on Monday.

Every vehicle entering the national capital is being thoroughly checked, according to the police.

No protestor will be allowed to enter Delhi from the three protest sites at the city’s borders

Deputy Commissioner of Police (New Delhi) Deepak Yadav said, “In view of Bharat Bandh, adequate security arrangements have been made as a precautionary measure. “Pickets at the border areas have been strengthened and all vital installations, including India Gate and Vijay Chowk will have adequate deployment.” Also Read - UP Cabinet Expansion: Jitin Prasada Takes Oath as Minister in Yogi Adityanath's Team

Stand With Farmers: SKM To Political Parties:



The SKM had asked political parties to “stand with farmers in their quest to defend principles of democracy and federalism”. “As this historic struggle completes ten months, SKM has called Monday (September 27) to be observed as ‘Bharat Bandh’ against the anti-farmer Modi government. Also Read - Bengal Assembly Bypolls: Prashant Kishor Enrolled As Voter From Bhabanipur; BJP Calls Him 'Bahiragato'

“The SKM appeals to every Indian to join this nationwide movement and make the ‘Bharat Bandh’ a resounding success. In particular, we appeal to all organisations of workers, traders, transporters, businessmen, students, youth and women and all social movements to extend solidarity with the farmers that day,” the SKM had recently said in a statement.

All You Need to Know About Bharat Bandh:

The bandh will be held from 6 AM to 4 PM during which all government and private offices, educational and other institutions, shops, industries and commercial establishments as well as public events and functions will be closed throughout the country, it had said.

All emergency establishments and essential services, including hospitals, medical stores, relief and rescue work and people attending to personal emergencies will be exempted.

Farmers from different parts of the country, especially Punjab, Haryana and western Uttar Pradesh, have been protesting at Delhi borders since November last year, demanding the repeal of the three contentious farm laws that they fear would do away with the Minimum Support Price system, leaving them at the mercy of big corporations.

The government, however, has been projecting the three laws as major agricultural reforms. Over 10 rounds of talks between the two parties have failed to break the deadlock.