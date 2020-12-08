New Delhi: In a bid to support the agitating farmers who have called Bharat Bandh today demanding repeal of the Centre’s controversial farm laws, social activist Anna Hazare on Tuesday began a day-long hunger strike to support them. As the farmers’ protests entered Day 13, Hazare said that the agitation should spread across the country so that the government comes under pressure to act in the interests of cultivators. Also Read - Bharat Bandh Today: Delhi, Haryana Police Issue Traffic Advisories Amid Chakka Jam | List of Roads, Highways to be Avoided

Appreciating the protests at the Delhi-border, Hazare, in a recorded message, also said that no violence has taken place in the last 10 days of the agitation.

"I appeal to the people of the country that the agitation which is going on in Delhi should spread across the country. The situation needs to created to create pressure on the government, and to achieve this, farmers need to hit streets. But no one should resort to violence," said Hazare who began his fast in Ralegan Siddhi village in Ahmednagar district of Maharashtra.

He said this was the “right time” for farmers to come out on streets and get their issues resolved. “I had backed this cause earlier also, and will continue to do so,” he added.

Hazare also expressed the need to grant autonomy to the Commission for Agricultural Costs and Prices (CACP) and to implement the recommendations of the M S Swaminathan Commission.

The octogenarian warned of agitation if the government fails to grant autonomy to the CACP and implement recommendations of the Swaminathan Commission. “The government only gave assurances but never fulfilled these demands,” he said.

Farmers are protesting against the three new agricultural laws by the Central government that they faer will ruin their livelihood.

There has been five rounds of talks between the government and farmers with no breakthrough, both the sides have agreed to continue the dialogue on Wednesday.

The fifth round of talks between the government and the farmers’ leaders remained inconclusive on December 5, with both sides adamant on their stand over the three contentious farm laws. Farmers say they are at Delhi borders for a long haul and will continue until the government rolls back the three laws.

