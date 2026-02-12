Home

News

Bharat Bandh February 12 LIVE: Are banks, government offices, transport services closed today in Kerala and Odisha? Check latest updates here

live

Bharat Bandh February 12 LIVE: Are banks, government offices, transport services closed today in Kerala and Odisha? Check latest updates here

Bharat Bandh February 12 LIVE: The Central trade unions and farmers' organisations are holding a nationwide strike today against new labour codes and the proposed India–US trade deal. Check the latest updates here.

Bharat Bandh February 12 LIVE: Are banks, government offices, transport services closed today in Kerala and Odisha? Check latest updates here

LIVE: Farmers’ organisations and central trade unions are holding a nationwide protest on Thursday against the central government over the new labour codes and the proposed India–US trade deal. Central trade unions including – INTUC, AITUC, HMS, CITU, AIUTUC, TUCC, SEWA, AICCTU, LPF and UTUC are leading the pan-India protest. The massive protest is expected to cause road disruptions. Due to the protest , various education institutions, schools and colleges are expected to remain closed today. An official confirmation from the authorities is still awaited. The central trade unions are getting support from farmers’ groups, students and youth bodies. The protest also aims to draw attention of the central government to issues including the Electricity Bill 2025 and the Seed Bill 2025.

Follow LIVE Updates On Bharat Bandh Here:

Load More

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.