Bharat Bandh February 12 LIVE: Are banks, government offices, transport services closed today in Kerala and Odisha? Check latest updates here

Bharat Bandh February 12 LIVE: The Central trade unions and farmers' organisations are holding a nationwide strike today against new labour codes and the proposed India–US trade deal. Check the latest updates here.

LIVE: Farmers’ organisations and central trade unions are holding a nationwide protest on Thursday against the central government over the new labour codes and the proposed India–US trade deal. Central trade unions including – INTUC, AITUC, HMS, CITU, AIUTUC, TUCC, SEWA, AICCTU, LPF and UTUC are leading the pan-India protest. The massive protest is expected to cause road disruptions. Due to the protest , various education institutions, schools and colleges are expected to remain closed today. An official confirmation from the authorities is still awaited. The central trade unions are getting support from farmers’ groups, students and youth bodies. The protest also aims to draw attention of the central government to issues including the Electricity Bill 2025 and the Seed Bill 2025.

Follow LIVE Updates On Bharat Bandh Here:

Live Updates

  • Feb 12, 2026 8:08 AM IST

    The pan India bandh is likely to disrupt operations in
    public sector banks, state transport services, government offices, public
    sector units, industrial and manufacturing hubs and rural projects under
    MGNREGA.

  • Feb 12, 2026 8:07 AM IST

    Department of School Education and Literacy of Karnataka stated
    that education institutions like schools and colleges will remain open and function
    normally today. The bandh will not affect the operations of these institutions.

    “District commissioners are also allowed to take decisions
    in case of any untoward incidents,” said Vikas Kishor Suralkar, Commissioner
    for School Education.

  • Feb 12, 2026 7:59 AM IST

    <span style="font-size:10.5pt;line-height:115%;font-family:
    "Segoe UI",sans-serif;mso-fareast-font-family:"Times New Roman";color:1a1a1a;
    mso-font-kerning:0pt;mso-ligatures:none;mso-fareast-language:EN-IN”>It is to be
    noted that banks are not officially closed today. However, due to the Bharat
    Bandh and participation by major bank unions, services at some branches may
    affect.

  • Feb 12, 2026 7:56 AM IST
    Bumba Mukherjee, state president of NFITU for West Bengal said, “The trade unions will hold a strike across the country against the new labour codes… The labour codes issued by the Indian government are in the interest of workers. The old laws were from the British era and a strike is a loss to the country. We want talks first… We are protesting against this strike in the interest of workers…”
  • Feb 12, 2026 7:55 AM IST
    Essential services like – hospitals, ambulance services, emergency healthcare, metro services
    private offices, IT companies are expected to continue functioning. However, it is purely depends on local administration decisions.
  • Feb 12, 2026 7:52 AM IST

    BJP terms strike ‘Political Opportunism’

