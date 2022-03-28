Bharat Bandh: Amid calls for Bharat Bandh, the power ministry has advised the state-run utilities and other agencies to be on high alert and ensure round-the-clock electricity supply and stability of the national grid. For the unversed, a joint forum of central trade unions has called a two-day nationwide strike to protest against the government policies. The All India Bank Employees Association has announced its support for the strike. The 2-day bandh is likely to affect banking transportation, railways and power services on Monday and Tuesday.Also Read - Two-Day Bharat Bandh From Today: See What's Open, What's Closed

Power Ministry’s Advisory to State-Run Utilities