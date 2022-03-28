Bharat Bandh: Amid calls for Bharat Bandh, the power ministry has advised the state-run utilities and other agencies to be on high alert and ensure round-the-clock electricity supply and stability of the national grid. For the unversed, a joint forum of central trade unions has called a two-day nationwide strike to protest against the government policies. The All India Bank Employees Association has announced its support for the strike. The 2-day bandh is likely to affect banking transportation, railways and power services on Monday and Tuesday.Also Read - Two-Day Bharat Bandh From Today: See What's Open, What's Closed
Power Ministry’s Advisory to State-Run Utilities
- All regional/state control room executives should be vigilant and on high alert.
- All the power utilities shall take necessary measures to ensure the round-the-clock functioning of the electricity grid and the availability of all plants, transmission lines, and substations.
Measures to be Taken to Ensure Secure and Reliable Grid Operations
- Shutdown activities planned during March 28-29 may be rescheduled to suitable future dates to the extent possible.
- The ministry asked all concerned officials to ensure close supervision of their regional network/control area.
- Manpower may be deployed at all critical sub-stations/power station 24X7 to handles any emergency situation, it asserted.
- Power supply to those engaged in essential services such as hospitals, defence, and railways must be ensured, it added.
- Set up a 24×7 control room for information dissemination and handling any kind of contingency.