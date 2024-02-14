Bharat Bandh: Farmers, Trade Unions Call For All India Strike On Feb 16, Check List of Services to be Affected

Bharat Bandh: Apart from the Bharat Bandh, the agitating farmers said they will join massive chakka jams on main roads from 12 PM to 4 PM on Friday

Check Latest Updates Related to Bharat Bandh on Feb 16.

Bharat Bandh Latest News Today: Farmer unions under the banner of Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) along with Central Trade Unions have called for a nationwide strike — known as Gramin Bharat Bandh — on February 16 to press forth their other demands before the Central government. Amid violence between the protesting farmers and security forces on Tuesday during ‘Dilli Chalo’ march, the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) asked all like-minded farmer organisations to unite and take part in the Gramin Bharat Bandh.

Gramin Bandh: Check Timing, Other Details

The Gramin Bharat Bandh, called by the SKM and trade unions, will start from 6 AM to 4 PM on February 16. Along with the Bharat Bandh, the agitating farmers said they will join massive chakka jams on main roads from 12 PM to 4 PM on Friday, reported Indian Express. During this time, most of the state and national highways will be shut for four hours in Punjab.

What Are Their Demands For Bharat Bandh?

The main demands of the agitating farmers and trade unions include pensions for farmers, MSP for crops, implementation of the old pension scheme, and the withdrawal of the amendment of labour laws, according to IE. Apart from this, the other demands include no privatisation of PSUs, no contractulaisation of the workforce, guaranteed employment, etc. Yet, other demands include issues related to employees such as the withdrawal of Operational Performance-linked Salary (OPS) implementation, amendments to labour laws, and various other demands.

The farmers also seek to strengthen the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS), restore the old pension scheme, and ensure pension and social security for all in both formal and informal sectors.

Bharat Bandh on Feb 16: List Of Services To Be Impacted

During the day-long Bharat Bandh on February 16, transportation, agricultural activities, MNREGA rural works, private offices, village shops, and rural industrial and service sector institutions will remain closed.

Dr Darshan Pal, member of SKM National Coordination Committee told Indian Express that on the day of Bharat Bandh, villages will remain closed for all agricultural activities and MNREGA and rural works. “No farmer, agricultural worker or rural worker will work that day,” he said.

Moreover, he clarified that emergency services like the operation of ambulances, newspaper distribution, marriage, medical shops, students going for board exams, etc will not be stopped during the strike.

In the meantime, the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) strongly condemned the central government for employing excessive state power, including lathi charges, rubber bullets, tear gas shelling, and mass arrests, to thwart the Delhi Chalo March organized by farmer organizations on Tuesday.

The SKM also highlighted the use of drones by the administration to drop tear gas shells on the farmers. In a press release, the SKM urged all its member organizations and units across India to vehemently protest the attack on farmers in Punjab on February 16 by organizing widespread Grameen Bandh (rural shutdown) and Industrial/Sectoral Strikes across the country,Samyukta Kisan Morcha said in a press release.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.