Bharat Bandh Today: Will Train, Bus Services be Affected Due to Farmers' Protest? What Commuters Must Know

Bharat Bandh Today: Will Train, Bus Services be Affected Due to Farmers’ Protest? What Commuters Must Know

Bharat Bandh Latest Update: Over 3,000 government buses will remain off roads in Punjab as driver and conductor unions affiliated with Punjab Roadways and PRTC have joined the Bharat Bandh.

Bharat Bandh Latest Update

Bharat Bandh Latest Update: Unhappy with the Centre over several rounds of talks, the agitating farmers on Friday called for a ‘Bharat Bandh’ as their protest entered fourth day. As part of the precautionary measures, large gatherings have been banned in Delhi and Section 144 has been imposed in Noida. On Thursday, a five-hour marathon talk between leaders of protesting farmers’ unions and three Union ministers saw no breakthrough. Another round of talks is scheduled for Sunday (February 18).

Bharat Bandh: List of Services to be Affected

Transportation services

Agricultural activities

Activities related to the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MNREGA)

Private offices to be closed

Village shops to be closed

Rural industrial and service establishments.

What Are Ket Demands Of Farmers

Guaranteed MSP for all crops through legislation.

Strengthen the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS).

Reinstitute the old pension scheme for wider coverage.

Ensure pension and social security for all workers (formal & informal).

Provide free 300 units of power for both farming and domestic use.

Implement comprehensive crop insurance for better risk management.

Increase existing pensions to Rs 10,000 per month.

Will Bus Servies be Affected?

The day-long All India Strike is likely to affect roads and transportation, leading to traffic jams.

In Punjab, over 3,000 government buses to remain off roads as driver and conductor unions affiliated with Punjab Roadways and PRTC are participating in the nationwide Bharat Bandh.

Will Train Services be Affected?

Yes. Because of the farmers protest, train services will be affected as the Indian Railways has cancelled and diverted several trains that were scheduled for February 16.

List of Trains Cancelled Due to Bharat Bandh

Train No 04547 (UMB-BTI) JCO

Train No 04753 (BTI-SGNR) JCO 15-02-24

Train No 04756 (SGNR-BTI) JCO 15-02-24

List Of Trains Diverted Due To Bharat Bandh

Train No 15708 (ASR-KIR) JCO 15-02-24 diverted via SNL-CDGUMB by skipping stoppage KNN, SIR, RPJ.

Train No 14612 (SVDK-GCT) JCO 15-02-24 diverted via SNL-CDGUMB without skipping any stoppage.

Train No 22430 (PTKC-DLI) JCO 15-02-24 diverted via LDH-DUIRPJ-UMB by skipping stoppage of SIR.

Train No 22705 (TPTY-JAT) JCO 13-02-24 diverted via UMB-CDGSNL without skipping any stoppage.

Train No 12317 (KOAA-ASR) JCO 14-02-24 diverted via UMBCDG-SNL by skipping stoppage of SIR.

Train No 12407 (NJP-ASR) JCO 14-02-24 diverted via UMB-CDGSNL without skipping any stoppage.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram.