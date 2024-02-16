Bharat Bandh: Travelling From Delhi to Noida Today? Check Traffic Restrictions, Route Diversions in Both Cities

Bharat Bandh Latest Update: To avoid any untoward situation, various traffic restrictions, section 144 have been imposed in Delhi and Noida as agitating farmers intensify protest on Friday.

Bharat Bandh Traffic Advisory: Amid ongoing protests at Delhi borders for the past one week, the agitating farmers have called for a day-long All India Strike in the country from 6 AM to 4 PM on Friday. Taking preventive measures to avoid any untoward situation, various traffic restrictions have been imposed in Delhi and Noida. If you are travelling from Delhi to Noida today for office purpose, it is wise to check alternate routes to avoid traffic jams.

Traffic Restrictions, Section 144 Imposed in Noida

Ahead of the Bharat Bandh, the Gautam Buddh Nagar Police on Thursday imposed Section 144 and traffic restrictions, including a ban on unauthorised public assemblies for Friday.

In the advisory, the Noida Police cautioned commuters going to Delhi and coming back from the capital city of traffic diversions in Noida.

As per the restrictions, unlawful assembly of five or more people, unauthorised processions or demonstrations, including political or religious, are prohibited.

The use of private drones in a radius of one km of government establishments has been banned and also bans imposed on people from carrying sticks, rods, tridents, swords, firearms and the likes in public places.

Noida police said intensive checking will be done by installing barriers on all the borders of Noida.

Police said people going to Delhi please use Metro as much as possible to avoid traffic inconvenience.

Arrival of all types of goods vehicles will be restricted on the route from Yamuna Expressway to Delhi via Noida-Greater Noida Expressway and from Sirsa to Surajpur via Pari Chowk.

Traffic Restrictions Imposed in Delhi

Delhi Police on Thursday issued a fresh traffic advisory and highlighted the routes that should be avoided and also suggested alternatives.

Delhi Police said the National Highway-44 was closed for general traffic beyond Singhu Border, which is between Delhi and Haryana.

Other connected roads going towards NH-44 – Sonipat/Panipat are also affected.

02 lanes of NH-9 and 01 lane of NH-24 at Gazipur Border are open for general public.

02 lanes of DND are also open for commuters.

Delhi Police advised the public to plan their journey as the traffic movement was likely to be slow and avoid these stretches during peak hours.

Delhi Police said the vehicular traffic of Singhu Border and adjacent border intending to go towards NH-44 may exit from following border via Eastern Peripheral Expressway.

Vehicular traffic going to Haryana on NH-44 and reached Apsara Border Maharajpur Border may use divert to Dabur Chowk Mohan Nagar- Ghaziabad – Hapur Road – GT Road – Delhi Meerut Expressway (25 KM) – Dasna- take left turn to Eastern Peripheral Expressway (44 KM) – Rai Cut and reach NH- 44 Total 69 KM.”

The vehicular traffic going to Haryana on NH-44 reaching Loni Border can divert to Inderpuri Loni – Puja Pavi – Panchlok – Mandola – Mussoorie – Khekra (29 KM) and then take a left turn to Eastern Peripheral Expressway (19 KM) and then take the Rai cut (NH-44).

The vehicular Delhi traffic going to Haryana on NH-44 and Sabhapur Border should take the service lane Delhi Dehradun Expressway – Mandola Mussoorie – Khekra (14 KM) – Expressway (19 KM)- Rai cut (NH-44).

