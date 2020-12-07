Bharat Bandh in Delhi Latest Updates: As the farmers have called for a day-long Bharat Bandh across the country, the Delhi Police on Monday said elaborate security arrangements have been made in the national capital. Issuing advisory, the Delhi Police also warned that strict action will be taken against those trying to disrupt movement of people or “forcefully” shut shops. Also Read - Bharat Bandh: No Political Leader To Be Allowed On Stage, Chakka Jam Till 3 PM, Says Farmers Leader

Eish Singhal, Delhi Police (PRO), said adequate arrangements have been made by the Delhi Police to ensure normal movement of people on roads during 'Bharat Bandh' on Tuesday.

"Delhi Police has also issued a traffic advisory for smooth movement of vehicles and commuters. Anybody who tries to disrupt normal movement, life or forcefully closes shops will be strongly dealt with, as per the law," he said.

Moreover, the Delhi Police also appealed to everyone to not disrupt life of common citizens and residents of Delhi.

Taking to Twitter, the Delhi Traffic Police on Monday said the Singhu, Auchandi, Piao Maniyari, Mangesh, Tikri and Jharoda borders are closed, it said.

“The National Highway-44 has also been closed on both sides. So those travelling are suggested to take alternative routes via Lampur, Safiabad and Saboli borders. Traffic has also been diverted from Mukarba and GTK road,” it said.

Those travelling towards Noida have been advised to take DND as the Chilla border on the Noida Link road too is closed for traffic, it said. The Gazipur border on NH-24 is also closed for traffic from Gaziabad to Delhi.

However, the Badusarai border is open only for light motor vehicles like cars and two-wheelers and Jhatikara border is open only for two-wheeler traffic, it said.

On the other hand, the transport facilities and supplies of essentials like vegetables and fruits are likely to be affected in the city in the wake of the strike.

Some of the taxi and cab unions, including those associated with app-based aggregators, have decided to join the one-day strike.

The work at major wholesale vegetable and fruit markets is likely to be hampered with a section of traders favouring the farmers’ demands.

Some auto and taxi unions in the city have also decided to join the ‘Bharat Band’ on Tuesday. However, many other auto and taxi unions have decided to continue normal services despite their support to demands raised by the agitating farmers.