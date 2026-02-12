Home

News

Bharat Bandh Live: Will Schools, Colleges, Banks, and Markets remain closed today? What services will stay open and what will shut?

live

Bharat Bandh Live: Will Schools, Colleges, Banks, and Markets remain closed today? What services will stay open and what will shut?

Banking and insurance services could be disrupted, as some branches may function with limited staff while others stay will remain shut, depending on turnout.

Bharat Bandh- Representative image

New Delhi: A nationwide strike has been called by central trade unions on Thursday (February 12). The Bharat Bandh has been announced in protest against labour reforms and other economic policies. Banks, buses, government offices, and some industries may see disruptions, especially in Kerala and Odisha, where unions tend to mobilise in large numbers. However, essential services like hospitals and ambulance operations will be exempted. A joint forum of 10 central trade unions, including the Indian National Trade Union Congress (INTUC), All India Trade Union Congress (AITUC), Hind Mazdoor Sabha (HMS), Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU), All India United Trade Union Centre (AIUTUC), Trade Union Coordination Centre (TUCC), Self-Employed Women’s Association (SEWA), All India Central Council of Trade Unions (AICCTU), Labour Progressive Federation (LPF), and United Trade Union Congress (UTUC) have called for the strike.

According to the union leaders, the strike is aimed at pressing for stronger social security measures and protection of labour rights. Union leaders say the strike is aimed at pressing for stronger social security measures and protection of labour rights.

Bharat Bandh Live Updates

Load More

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.