live

Bharat Bandh LIVE Updates: Agitating Farmers Begin All India Strike, Major Roads Expected to Closed Today

Bharat Bandh Live Updates: The agitating farmers said as part of the Bharat Bandh, they will join in a widespread chakka jam on major roads across the country from 12 PM to 4 PM.

Check Bharat Bandh LIVE Updates Here

Bharat Bandh LIVE Updates: To press forth their demands, various farm organisations, including the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM), called for a full-day All India Strike, also known as ‘Gramin Bharat Bandh’ on Friday. The agitating farmers have requested all like-minded farmers’ organisations to join hands and be a part of the Bharat Bandh, which is called by the central trade unions.

Trending Now

The development comes at a time when the ‘Delhi Chalo’ protests by hundreds of farmers are going on at the Delhi borders for the past one week. As part of the Bharat Bandh, the farmers will join in a widespread chakka jam on major roads across India from 12 PM to 4 PM. Large part of state and national highways would be closed for at least four hours in Punjab and other states.

As part of the precautionary measure, the Gautam Buddh Nagar Police has imposed Section 144, including a ban on unauthorised public assemblies, would be enforced across the district in view of Bharat Bandh called by farmers’ unions on Friday.

Gramin Bharat Bandh 2024: Check All Latest Updates Here

Load More

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.