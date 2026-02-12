Home

News

Bharat Bandh Today: From Ambulance services to ATMs, These services expected to remain operational | Full list here

Bharat Bandh Today: From Ambulance services to ATMs, These services expected to remain operational | Full list here

Bus and other public transport services may run at reduced frequency, and in some areas, they could be suspended altogether.

Representational Image

New Delhi: In protest against labour reforms and other economic policies, a joint forum of 10 central trade unions have called for the strike today, February 12. The unions include the Indian National Trade Union Congress (INTUC), All India Trade Union Congress (AITUC), Hind Mazdoor Sabha (HMS), Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU), All India United Trade Union Centre (AIUTUC), Trade Union Coordination Centre (TUCC), Self-Employed Women’s Association (SEWA), All India Central Council of Trade Unions (AICCTU), Labour Progressive Federation (LPF), and United Trade Union Congress (UTUC). According to the unions the reforms brought in by the Central government will weaken workers’ protections.

Banks, buses, government offices, and some industries may see disruptions, especially in Kerala and Odisha, where unions tend to mobilise in large numbers. Meanwhile, essential services like hospitals and ambulance operations will be exempted.

ALSO READ: Banks to remain closed today? SBI issues statement, gives THIS important update

Services Expected to Remain Operational

Hospitals and emergency medical services

Ambulance services

Medical stores and pharmacies

Fire and rescue services

Milk supply

Newspaper distribution

Airports and flight operations

ATMs

What are the key demands of the unions?

The key demands of the unions include scrapping the four labour codes and rules, withdrawing the Draft Seed Bill, the Electricity Amendment Bill, and the Sustainable Harnessing and Advancement of Nuclear Energy for Transforming India (SHANTI) Act.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

What will remain closed during the bandh?

Several sectors may face disruptions

Banking and insurance services could be disrupted

Some branches may function with limited staff while others stay will remain shut, depending on turnout.

Bus and other public transport services may run at reduced frequency, and in some areas, they could be suspended altogether.

Factory and business activity may also slow down, while schools and colleges could see disruption in case a large number of staff members join the strike.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.