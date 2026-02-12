Home

Bharat Bandh Update: Are schools and colleges closed in Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad today? City-wise latest updates here

Apart from educational institutions, public sector banks, government offices, transport services, and markets in several states are expected to remain closed today

Schools in Delhi-NCR to remain closed today?

Bharat Bandh Today: The central trade unions and farmers’ organisations have called for a nationwide strike to oppose the new labour codes and the proposed India–US trade deal today. According to the reports, A joint forum of 10 central trade unions, including the Indian National Trade Union Congress (INTUC), All India Trade Union Congress (AITUC), Hind Mazdoor Sabha (HMS), Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU), All India United Trade Union Centre (AIUTUC), Trade Union Coordination Centre (TUCC), Self-Employed Women’s Association (SEWA), All India Central Council of Trade Unions (AICCTU), Labour Progressive Federation (LPF), and United Trade Union Congress (UTUC) have called for the strike. Due to this, schools and colleges in various states are likely to remain shut on today. An official confirmation from the authorities is still awaited.

Apart from educational institutions, public sector banks, government offices, transport services, and markets in several states are expected to remain closed today. Union leaders say the strike is aimed at pressing for stronger social security measures and protection of labour rights. Union leaders say the strike is aimed at pressing for stronger social security measures and protection of labour rights

Are schools closed today in Delhi-NCR?

It is important to note that there is no official update on Delhi schools (private or government) being closed today. Students are, however, advised to contact their respective schools for updates on the same. Schools in Noida, Ghaziabad, Faridabad, Gurugram have also not issued any official order.

The Maharashtra government has not announced any school closures in connection with the Bharat Bandh.

In Punjab, the authorities have not announced the closure of schools or colleges due to the strike.

As of now, there is no accurate update on schools being closed today. Students are advised to be in touch with their respective schools for not missing updates.

What will remain closed during the bandh?

Several sectors may face disruptions, though the impact may vary from state to state.

Banking and insurance services could be disrupted

Some branches may function with limited staff while others stay will remain shut, depending on turnout.

Bus and other public transport services may run at reduced frequency

Factory and business activity may also slow down

Schools and colleges could see disruption in case a large number of staff members join the strike.

