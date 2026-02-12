Home

Bharat Bandh: Banks to remain closed today? SBI issues statement, gives THIS important update

The All India Bank Employees Association (AIBEA), All India Bank Officers Association (AIBOA), and Bank Employees Federation of India (BEFI) have urged their members to participate in the strike on February 12.

Bharat Bandh on February 12: What services will remain open, what shut?

New Delhi: Important update for those who are planning to complete their bank-related work today. Major bank unions across the country have announced a one-day nationwide strike over their demands, leaving customers wondering whether banks will remain open or closed. Firstly, it is important to note that according to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) holiday calendar, February 12 is not a public holiday. However, due to the strike, banking operations may be significantly affected.

These unions are joining hands with 10 central trade unions for the protest.

What is the demand of the unions?

The main concern centers on the government’s new labour codes, which unions argue do not adequately safeguard employees’ interests. Bank employees have long been demanding a five-day work week and a better work-life balance. Due to this ongoing standoff, banks may not be officially closed, but staff shortages could lead to significant delays in services.

Which Banks Could See Greater Disruption?

The State Bank of India (SBI) has stated that banking services across the country are likely to be impacted due to the nationwide strike. The bank has acknowledged that operations may be affected during the strike. IDBI Bank has also received a strike notice from the unions.

Here are some of the key details:

Major public sector banks such as SBI and Bank of Baroda have informed the stock exchanges that they will make every effort to maintain normal operations, but some delays in services are possible.

For those who want to deposit a cheque, withdraw cash, or complete any loan-related work, the clearance might take time.

Customers are also likely to face long queues at bank branches.

The impact of the strike may vary across cities and branches.

To avoid last-minute inconvenience, plan your banking activities accordingly.

Online Services to Continue

Online services such as net banking, mobile apps, and UPI will continue to function as usual. ATMs are also unlikely to face any major cash shortages. However, if you need to visit a bank branch physically, it is advisable to call your nearest branch in advance.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram.