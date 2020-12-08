New Delhi: In the wake of ‘Bharat Bandh’ on Tuesday, Haryana and Delhi police have issued separate travel advisories asking commuters to avoid blocked roads and highways. Notably, the farmers have called for a nationwide shutdown from 11 am to 3 pm today to press for repeal of the Centre’s new farm law. Also Read - Farmers' Protest 2020: Shahid Kapoor Stops Shooting in Chandigarh, Moves to Dehradun With Jersey Team

The protesters have also threatened to intensify their agitation and block more roads leading to the national capital if the government did not accept their demands. Also Read - Bharat Bandh Updates: Kerala Govt to Take Farmers' Protest to Supreme Court This Week

Delhi Traffic Police Advisory: Also Read - Why Bharat Bandh Will Begin at 11 AM | Know Here

Tikri, Jharoda borders, Dhansa are closed.

Badusarai border is open only for light motor vehicles like cars and two-wheelers.

Jhatikara border is open only for two-wheeler traffic.

Available open borders to Haryana are – Daurala, Kapashera, Rajokri NH 8, Bijwasan/Bajghera, Palam Vihar and Dundahera.

Haryana Traffic Police Advisory:

Almost all the districts in the state except Nuh and Narnaul are likely to be impacted by big or small road jams. In addition, there may also be disruptions on various toll plazas in the state.

Main national highways Delhi-Ambala (NH-44), Delhi-Hisar (NH-9), Delhi-Palwal (NH-19) and Delhi to Rewari (NH-48) may also see some traffic disruptions for a short time. The peak time of impact is expected to be between 12 pm to 3 pm.

DK Bhardwaj, DCP Traffic, Gurugram informed that traffic will be diverted from Kherki Daula toll, Hero Honda Chowk, Rajeev Chowk, IFFCO Chowk and Shankar Chowk.