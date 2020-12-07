With different political parties extending their support to the ”Bharat Bandh” on December 8 called by farmers’ unions in protest against the new farm laws introduced by the central government, Farmer leader Dr Darshan Pal at Delhi-Haryana Singhu border on Monday said that they will not allow any political leader on stage during the bandh. He further added that the bandh will be observed whole day tomorrow and there will be ‘Chakka Jam’ till 3 pm. Also Read - Bharat Bandh: Security Arrangements in Place in Delhi; Transport, Essential Supplies Likely to be Affected

"The bandh will be observed the whole day tomorrow. Chakka jam till 3 PM. It will be a peaceful bandh. We are firm on not allowing any political leaders on our stage," Farmer leader Dr Darshan Pal at Delhi-Haryana Singhu border

Another Farmer leader Nirbhay Singh Dhudike said, "Our protest is not limited to Punjab. Even leaders from across the globe, like Trudeau from Canada, are supporting us. Ours is a peaceful protest."

Earlier today, opposition parties have lent their support to ”Bharat Bandh” on December 8 called by farmers’ unions in protest against the new farm laws introduced by the central government.

Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera said that his party will hold demonstrations in all states on Tuesday.”Congress has supported the voice of farmers and will support Bharat Bandh on December 8 in every district and state. All parties and even NDA allies are concerned. Our district and state units will hold demonstrations,” Khera told ANI.

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) president MK Stalin also extended support to the Bharat Bandh.”The Opposition has already said that we will support the bandh (December 8th Bharat Bandh) and participate in it,” he said.

Communist Party of India (CPI) general secretary D Raja said that the Central government, instead of being adamant, should repeal the new farm laws.”The government should not remain adamant and should agree to repeal anti-farmer, anti-national agrarian laws. After several rounds of talks, the government is not conceding.

Farmers have given a call for Bharat Bandh. Our party has given support and extended solidarity with protesting farmers,” he said.Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) spokesperson Sudhindra Bhadoria said that his party is in support of farmers and their call for Bharat Bandh.

“After these bills came, farmers are protesting. But the government is not listening to them. The government should leave this attitude and agree to farmers’ demands. BSP chief Mayawati has supported Bharat Bandh. BSP is in support of farmers,” he said.

Telangana Rashtra Samithi Member of Legislative Council (MLC) K Kavitha also announced her party’s support for the Bharat bandh.However, Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Saugata Roy said that his party stands with protesting farmers but will not support Bharat Bandh in West Bengal.”TMC stands with agitating farmers but we will not support Bharat bandh in West Bengal. It (bandh) goes against our principles,” he said.

Other Opposition parties including Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Communist Party of India (Marxist), Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist), Revolutionary Socialist Party (RSP), Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), Samajwadi Party (SP), All India Forward Bloc (AIFB), Shiv Sena and National Congress Party (NCP) have also extended their support for the ‘Bharat Bandh’ call.

The leaders of the Opposition parties issued a joint statement while extending solidarity with farmers call for a Bharat Bandh on December 8 demanding the withdrawal of “retrograde Agri-laws”. Sukhbir Singh Badal led Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), which left the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) to protest against farm laws, has also announced to lend its support to Bharat Bandh.

The Rashtriya Loktantrik Party (RLP), an ally of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Rajasthan has also extended its support to the call for ‘Bharat Bandh by farmers’. Demanding that Prime Minister Narendra Modi should withdraw the farm laws, party chief Hanuman Beniwal on Sunday announced that the party will decide on whether or not to stay in National Democratic Alliance (NDA) after December 8.

