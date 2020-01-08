New Delhi: A houseboat carrying Nobel Laureate Michael Levitt in the backwaters in Kerala’s Alappuzha was on Wednesday halted by protesting trade union workers during the nationwide strike against ‘anti-worker’ policies of the Central government.

Levitt, the German laureate who won the 2013 Nobel Prize in Chemistry, was travelling in Alappuzha with his wife at around 11 AM when the trade union workers obstructed their houseboat, the police officials told PTI.

“We received a call from the boat driver saying the protesters were not allowing to take the boat for the ride. When we were about to leave for the place, the boat driver called us back and told us that the issue was solved and they have left,” said the officials.

Condemning the incident state Tourism Minister Kadakampally Surendran said, “This was done by some anti-social elements and action would be coming soon. He (Levitt) was in the state to take part in programmes of the state government and was a state guest. A police probe will also be conducted to ascertain if there were any lapses in security.”

Notably, 10 Central trade unions along with different federations participated in the ‘Bharat Bandh’ to protest against the Centre’s labour reforms, FDI, disinvestment, corporatisation and privatisation policies that have led to the ‘catastrophic’ unemployment across the country. They also had a 12-point charter of demand which they wanted to be addressed by the central government.