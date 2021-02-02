New Delhi: Amid the growing farmer agitation at Delhi borders, protesting kisan unions have called for a nationwide ‘chakka jam’ on Saturday blocking all roads across the country. The mega rally has been called against the internet ban by the Centre, as well as in response to Monday’s Budget 2021 that “ignored” the demands of farmers. Also Read - Newlywed Couple in Uttarakhand Ditch Car, Return Home From Wedding Venue on a Tractor to Support Farmers

The Delhi Police has beefed up security, deployed additional forces at borders, studded iron nails on the road and built walls for barricading as farmers try to enter the national capital. Also Read - After Facing Swords in Farmers’ Protest, Delhi Police Gets Iron Lathis, Arm Guards & Helmets For Self-Defence

Addressing a press conference, farmer union leaders said that highways and roads would be blocked between 12 noon and 3 pm on Saturday, February 6. All major routes are expected to be blocked not just in the national capital but across the country.

The Bhartiya Kisan Union had announced that there would be a country-wide agitation on February 6 against the contentious farm bills.

The Samkyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM), an umbrella body of protesting unions, also alleged that the Twitter accounts of Kisan Ekta Morcha and a user named ‘Tractor2Twitter’ have been restricted.

Swaraj Abhiyan leader Yogendra Yadav alleged the action against the Twitter account was taken on the “request of government authorities”, adding accounts of some private individuals, who have been very vocal against the movement, have also been restricted.

“Our February 6 protest would also be against this harassment faced by journalists who are trying to report the truth from the ground and the Twitter restrictions,” Balbir Singh Rajewal, a farmer leader from Punjab, and part of the SKM said.

The Ministry of Home Affairs has already extended the suspension of internet services at the farmer protest sites in Singhu, Ghazipur and Tikri borders till Tuesday night.

Internet services were also temporary suspended in some parts of Delhi on January 26, when large scale violence was reported during the farmers’ tractor rally.