New Delhi: Services across various sectors are likely to be affected tomorrow as farmers agitating against the Centre’s new agriculture laws have called for a Bharat Bandh (nationwide strike) on December 8. “It will be an emphatic Bharat Bandh on December 8”, All India Kisan Federation president Prem Singh Bhangu said on Saturday evening after the fifth round of talks between the farmers and the central government failed to break the logjam. Also Read - Shiromani Akali Dal Appeals Punjabis to Support Dec 8 Bharat Bandh Call by Farmer Unions

The farmers have expressed apprehension that three new laws — Farmers’ Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020 and Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020 — would pave the way for dismantling of the minimum support price system, leaving them at the “mercy” of big corporations. Also Read - Farmers Protest LIVE: Agitation Enters Day 12, Kejriwal to Visit Singhu Border Today; BSP, SP Extend Support to Bharat Bandh

Enacted in September, the laws have been projected by the government as major reforms in the agriculture sector that will remove the middlemen and allow farmers to sell anywhere in the country. Also Read - Delhi Traffic Alert: Four Borders Shut in View of Farmers' Protest | Check Full List of Roads That Are Closed, Open

Opposition Extends Support to Bharat Bandh

Several opposition parties have announced support to the Bharat Bandh’.Congress, TRS, Samajwadi Party, Bahujan Samaj Party, AAP, NCP RJD, the Trinamool Congress and the Left parties, besides a joint platform of ten central trade unions, announced their support to the countrywide strike, while DMK leader M.K. Stalin led the protests in Tamil Nadu.

“All our district headquarters and Pradesh headquarters will participate in this bandh. They will hold demonstrations and ensure that the bandh is successful,” Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera said.

The ruling TMC in West Bengal said it has decided to extend its “moral support” to the December 8 nationwide strike and would stage sit-ins in various areas for three days.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that all AAP workers across the country will join the strike. He also appealed to all citizens to support the farmers.

What may be affected:

Delhiites may face problems as several auto and taxi unions in the national capital have decided to join Bharat Bandh. However, many other unions have decided to continue normal service despite their support to the demand raised by the farmers.

Delhi Taxi Tourist Transporters Association President Sanjay Samrat said in a statement that several unions, including Delhi State Taxi Cooperative Society, and Kaumi Ekta Welfare Association will join the strike on December 8. Representatives of various bus and taxi associations had visited the protesters on Sunday at Singhu border to extend their support to them.

However, Rajender Soni, general secretary of Delhi Auto Rickshaw Sangh, and Delhi Pradesh Taxi Union said that many “important” auto, taxi and last mile vehicle driver unions will not join the strike. “We fully sympathise with the farmers struggle and support their demand. But the drivers of autos, taxis and Gramin Sewa and other last mile vehicles are already hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic and can not afford to strike now,” Soni said. Chandu Chaurasia, vice president of Capital Driver Welfare Association, said the demands of farmers need to be met by the government but it should not be achieved by causing inconvenience to ordinary people.

Banking Services are also expected to be affected on December 8 since a number of bank unions have expressed their solidarity with farmers protesting against recently passed agri laws. The All India Bank Employees’ Association (AIBEA) in a statement said the government should come forward and resolve their demands in the interest of the nation and farmers.

Besides, the supply of milk, vegetables is likely to take a hit.