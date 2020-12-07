New Delhi: The Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Monday clarified that it will stand in solidarity with farmers who have been protesting in Delhi but will not support the Bharat Bandh called on December 8. As a result, West Bengal may not hold a strike tomorrow. Also Read - Bharat Bandh on December 8: Petrol Pumps to Remain Closed, Hotels & Restaurants Also Shut in This State

"Trinamool Congress stands with agitating farmers but we will not support Bharat bandh in West Bengal. It (bandh) goes against our principles," said TMC MP Saugata Roy.

Claiming that their agitation has spread across the nation, farmer unions, who have maintained that their protest is apolitical, welcomed the support and urged all to come forward to make Tuesday's Bharat Bandh a success.

A total of 10 opposition parties including the Congress, AAP, RJD, SP, DMK, TRS and others have shown unity with the farmer unions from Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh who have been agitating in the national capital for 12 days now.

Prominent leaders including Congress president Sonia Gandhi, NCP leader Sharad Pawar, CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury, DMK chief M K Stalin and PAGD chairman Farooq Abdullah also issued a joint statement backing the proposed day-long strike and pressed the Centre to meet the legitimate demands of the protesters.

Earlier on Sunday, NCP chief and former union agriculture minister Sharad Pawar warned the Centre that if the deadlock continues, the agitation will not be limited to Delhi and people from across the country will stand by the protesting farmers.

The three farm laws enacted in September have been projected by the government as major reforms in the agriculture sector that will remove the middlemen and allow farmers to sell anywhere in the country.

However, the protesting farmers have expressed apprehension that the new laws would pave the way for eliminating the safety cushion of Minimum Support Price and do away with the mandis, leaving them at the mercy of big corporates. The Centre has repeatedly asserted that these mechanisms will remain.